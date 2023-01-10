Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Trojans sweep hoops doubleheader with rival Titans Tuesday night
TRAVERSE CITY -- It was a banner day for Traverse City Central in hosting their rivals from across town TC West for a couple varsity basketball games. The Trojan girls got a win over the Titans 53-24. The Trojan boys got the win in the nightcap over West 63-50.
UpNorthLive.com
Demolition of Shay Elementary nearly complete
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After standing since the 1950s, demolition at Harbor Springs' Shay Elementary is heading into its final stages. The demolition began last summer. Prior story: Harbor Springs to build new elementary school. This is the first phase of a $41 million project that was passed by...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac church to host blood drive
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
UpNorthLive.com
Tip-Up Town festival could cancel events due to lack of snow
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The oldest and largest northern Michigan winter festival is just around the corner in Roscommon County. But a lack of snow and warmer temperatures may lead to some events being cancelled. Another story: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100, study says. However,...
UpNorthLive.com
TCAPS 'in dire situation' due to lack of bus drivers; high school routes adjusted
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials with Traverse City Area Public Schools said the district is in desperate need of bus drivers. In a letter published on the TCAPS website, Superintendent John R. VanWagoner II said the district has been "faced with extreme staffing issues" for the past several months.
UpNorthLive.com
'Chill Out for Winter Safety' program gives away 500 helmets to kids
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As you enjoy outdoor activities during the winter months, it's important to take safety precautions. We tend to wear helmets when riding a bike but not so much when sledding, but both of these activities are at a high rate of speed. Tammie Budrow...
UpNorthLive.com
Debate continues over 18 acres of vacant land in Gaylord
GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A plot of city-owned land that has been vacant for more than two decades is getting new interest in Otsego County. An 18-acre parcel of land between West Street and I-75 is owned by the City of Gaylord and has not been utilized for 25 years.
UpNorthLive.com
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
UpNorthLive.com
'Still a mystery': Investigation underway into cause of statewide 911 outage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 911 services have been restored after a statewide outage on Tuesday. Around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch sent a message saying 911 services were shut down throughout the entire state. A few hours later, services were back up and running, but...
UpNorthLive.com
Versiti Blood Center in dire need of blood donations
GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials with the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan said they are in need of blood donations. On Wednesday, Versiti sent out an emergency plea text message saying they need more than 3,500 donors, which is the number of donors needed every week. Versiti said they like...
UpNorthLive.com
Surveys hope to assess childcare needs in Emmet County
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access for affordable childcare is one of the most important things when picking a place to live. But many communities across northern Michigan find themselves without enough options for parents and employers. North Central Michigan Community College sent out two surveys last month to learn...
UpNorthLive.com
Cardiac response plans bring peace of mind to Michigan schools
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 200 school across Michigan are recognized as MI HEARTsafe Schools, meaning they're designated as being prepared for any cardiac emergency. To be designated for the program, schools need a written medical emergency response plan. Another story: A look at safety protocols for student athletes'...
UpNorthLive.com
911 phone lines restored in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 911 phone lines in Antrim County have been restored. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 911 phone lines are out of service until further notice. In the event of an emergency, county residents...
UpNorthLive.com
Captains from across Great Lakes gather in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captains from across the Great Lakes area gathered in Traverse City for the annual Industry Days conference. The conference focuses on learning from each other and how to keep passengers on ferries, tour boats and other mid-sized boats safe while out on the water.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
UpNorthLive.com
'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project that partners say will put Traverse City on the map when it comes to freshwater research, just got some help from a federal grant. Construction is just starting at Discovery Pier, but thanks to a $1.6 million grant, project partners are one step...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan farmers respond to rising egg prices
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Egg prices have more than doubled in price since last January. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, as of Nov. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs is about $3.60. Just a year ago, the average price was under $2. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Making healthy meals that aren't boring with Playa Bowls
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you made a goal to eat healthier in the New Year, but struggle with coming up with fresh ideas, there are ways you can eat healthy that aren't boring. UpNorthLive visited Playa Bowls in Traverse City for tips on how to create nutritious...
UpNorthLive.com
Parents urged to fill in for missing bus drivers
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A shortage of school bus drivers is an issue across northern Michigan and the country. About 70% of Traverse City Area Public Schools students start and end their days on a school bus. However, the district has had to delay routes multiple times because of...
