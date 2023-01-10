ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
ATHENS, GA
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

How Every Coach Ranked Ohio State in the Final Top 25

Ohio State's season did not end the way the program wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes weren't still one of the best teams in college football in 2022. That much was made clear in the final polls, which both ranked Ohio State as the fourth-best team in the country this year. On Wednesday, we learned exactly how every Coaches Poll voter viewed the Buckeyes this season as the ballots for all 63 voting coaches were released.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'

Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
ATLANTA, GA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Starts Chemotherapy Treatment:

Avery Henry started his cancer treatment this week. After revealing he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, last month, the Ohio State offensive lineman tweeted Tuesday that he completed his first chemotherapy session to treat the aggressive disease. A native of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Transfer Tackle Jarrett Kingston Signs with USC over Ohio State, Meaning Buckeyes Will Likely Have to Explore Their Options in the Spring Window

Ohio State has missed out on another offensive tackle transfer target. Former Washington State offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston signed with USC Tuesday, choosing the Trojans over the Buckeyes. Kingston, who was Washington State's starting left tackle in 2022, was the fourth offensive tackle Ohio State offered since the transfer portal...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFB fans insist Ohio State-Georgia was true title decider following early TCU struggles

College football fans are piling on TCU after the Horned Frogs find themselves in a 38-7 hole at halftime of the 2023 National Championship. Many fans, Ohio State and otherwise, are declaring that the semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State was the “true” championship game. The Buckeyes took the Bulldogs down to the wire, losing 42-41 on a last-second field goal.
FORT WORTH, TX
AL.com

Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban

Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
GEORGIA STATE
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Center Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Luke Wypler won't be back next season. Ohio State's starting center declared for the 2023 NFL draft in a statement Tuesday and will officially leave the Buckeye program after three years of college football. The four-star New Jersey recruit in the class of 2020 was an ironman for the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Paris Johnson Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Paris Johnson Jr. is going pro. The Buckeyes' starting left tackle announced that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL draft following three seasons at Ohio State and two as a full-time starter. A five-star recruit in the 2020 class, the Cincinnati native and Princeton High School product started all 13...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Five-star Defensive Linemen David Stone, Elijah Rushing and Williams Nwaneri Along with Four Other Prospects

Larry Johnson was a busy man on the recruiting trail Wednesday. The Buckeyes' defensive line coach offered six new defensive linemen for the 2024 cycle, five of whom are defensive ends, doubling the number of ends he had offered in the current class in just one day. We've also got one offer to discuss that came late on Tuesday, so there are seven offers to break down in total, starting with three five-star defensive linemen. Let's not waste any time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Nick Bosa Named to First-Ever NFL Players' All-Pro Team

Nick Bosa's award-filled season continued this week. On Wednesday, the former Buckeye and current San Francisco 49ers defensive end was named to the first-ever NFL Players' All-Pro Team, a nomination that was voted on by players league-wide to determine the best players in the professional league this season. Nick Bosa...

