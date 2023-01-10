Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
CHAMPS AGAIN! No. 1 Georgia becomes 1st team in playoff era to win back-to-back national titles
Georgia went 41 years between its last two national championships, but the Bulldogs didn’t want Dawg Nation to wait that long again. Kirby Smart and No. 1 UGA defeated No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Georgia becomes the first...
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
Eleven Warriors
How Every Coach Ranked Ohio State in the Final Top 25
Ohio State's season did not end the way the program wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes weren't still one of the best teams in college football in 2022. That much was made clear in the final polls, which both ranked Ohio State as the fourth-best team in the country this year. On Wednesday, we learned exactly how every Coaches Poll voter viewed the Buckeyes this season as the ballots for all 63 voting coaches were released.
Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia
While Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, they are now presented with a new hurdle: the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'
Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Starts Chemotherapy Treatment:
Avery Henry started his cancer treatment this week. After revealing he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, last month, the Ohio State offensive lineman tweeted Tuesday that he completed his first chemotherapy session to treat the aggressive disease. A native of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry was...
Eleven Warriors
Transfer Tackle Jarrett Kingston Signs with USC over Ohio State, Meaning Buckeyes Will Likely Have to Explore Their Options in the Spring Window
Ohio State has missed out on another offensive tackle transfer target. Former Washington State offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston signed with USC Tuesday, choosing the Trojans over the Buckeyes. Kingston, who was Washington State's starting left tackle in 2022, was the fourth offensive tackle Ohio State offered since the transfer portal...
saturdaytradition.com
CFB fans insist Ohio State-Georgia was true title decider following early TCU struggles
College football fans are piling on TCU after the Horned Frogs find themselves in a 38-7 hole at halftime of the 2023 National Championship. Many fans, Ohio State and otherwise, are declaring that the semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State was the “true” championship game. The Buckeyes took the Bulldogs down to the wire, losing 42-41 on a last-second field goal.
Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh earn big bonuses; A look at high-profile coaches, including Nick Saban
Not only did Georgia coach Kirby Smart earn his second straight College Football Playoff national championship, he pocketed $1.35 million. Smart is just one of a number of college football head coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools to hit benchmarks in their contracts this season. According to a report by USA TODAY, those benchmarks are worth a total of just more than $12.2 million in bonuses.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Center Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Luke Wypler won't be back next season. Ohio State's starting center declared for the 2023 NFL draft in a statement Tuesday and will officially leave the Buckeye program after three years of college football. The four-star New Jersey recruit in the class of 2020 was an ironman for the Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Paris Johnson Jr. is going pro. The Buckeyes' starting left tackle announced that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL draft following three seasons at Ohio State and two as a full-time starter. A five-star recruit in the 2020 class, the Cincinnati native and Princeton High School product started all 13...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star Defensive Linemen David Stone, Elijah Rushing and Williams Nwaneri Along with Four Other Prospects
Larry Johnson was a busy man on the recruiting trail Wednesday. The Buckeyes' defensive line coach offered six new defensive linemen for the 2024 cycle, five of whom are defensive ends, doubling the number of ends he had offered in the current class in just one day. We've also got one offer to discuss that came late on Tuesday, so there are seven offers to break down in total, starting with three five-star defensive linemen. Let's not waste any time.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2024 Cornerback Kobe Black, Four-star 2024 Safety Jaylen Heyward to Commit on Friday
Ohio State has offered the second-ranked cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. Five-star Texas prospect Kobe Black picked up an Ohio State offer Tuesday, with the offer coming from safeties coach Perry Eliano. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Black is considered the 20th-best player in the 2024 class and the second-ranked...
Eleven Warriors
Nick Bosa Named to First-Ever NFL Players' All-Pro Team
Nick Bosa's award-filled season continued this week. On Wednesday, the former Buckeye and current San Francisco 49ers defensive end was named to the first-ever NFL Players' All-Pro Team, a nomination that was voted on by players league-wide to determine the best players in the professional league this season. Nick Bosa...
Comments / 0