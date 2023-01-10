Read full article on original website
TCAPS 'in dire situation' due to lack of bus drivers; high school routes adjusted
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials with Traverse City Area Public Schools said the district is in desperate need of bus drivers. In a letter published on the TCAPS website, Superintendent John R. VanWagoner II said the district has been "faced with extreme staffing issues" for the past several months.
Cardiac response plans bring peace of mind to Michigan schools
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 200 school across Michigan are recognized as MI HEARTsafe Schools, meaning they're designated as being prepared for any cardiac emergency. To be designated for the program, schools need a written medical emergency response plan. Another story: A look at safety protocols for student athletes'...
New Michigan law aims to improve police response to school shootings
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ask anyone in law enforcement and chances are they will tell you two things: Minutes matter in an emergency, and information is a valuable tool. A new law in Michigan addresses both of these things, in an effort to keep kids safe in school. Another story: Sheriff...
Parents, Students React to Busing Cuts for Traverse City Area High Schoolers
Parents have less than two weeks to come up with alternative plans after Traverse City Area Public Schools announced a lack of bus drivers is forcing them to limit transportation services for high school students attending West and Central High Schools. In a letter to parents, the district said they...
Demolition of Shay Elementary nearly complete
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After standing since the 1950s, demolition at Harbor Springs' Shay Elementary is heading into its final stages. The demolition began last summer. Prior story: Harbor Springs to build new elementary school. This is the first phase of a $41 million project that was passed by...
'Chill Out for Winter Safety' program gives away 500 helmets to kids
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As you enjoy outdoor activities during the winter months, it's important to take safety precautions. We tend to wear helmets when riding a bike but not so much when sledding, but both of these activities are at a high rate of speed. Tammie Budrow...
911 phone lines restored in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 911 phone lines in Antrim County have been restored. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 911 phone lines are out of service until further notice. In the event of an emergency, county residents...
Cadillac church to host blood drive
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
Tip-Up Town festival could cancel events due to lack of snow
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The oldest and largest northern Michigan winter festival is just around the corner in Roscommon County. But a lack of snow and warmer temperatures may lead to some events being cancelled. Another story: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100, study says. However,...
How a nonprofit is keeping unused building materials out of landfills
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan nonprofit is changing the way houses are being built. Instead of unwanted or unused building materials being packed up and sent to a landfill, Bay Area Recycling for Charities is using them to help rebuild homes for those in need. Another...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Addiction Treatment Services receives funds from charity initiative
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Turtle Creek Hotal and Casino announced the final 2022 recipient of its Cash In on Kindness initiative. The guest collection initiative that asks for spare change has raised more than $50,000 this year. Another story: Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales. In...
Northern Michigan farmers respond to rising egg prices
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Egg prices have more than doubled in price since last January. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, as of Nov. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs is about $3.60. Just a year ago, the average price was under $2. Another story:...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
'Still a mystery': Investigation underway into cause of statewide 911 outage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 911 services have been restored after a statewide outage on Tuesday. Around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch sent a message saying 911 services were shut down throughout the entire state. A few hours later, services were back up and running, but...
TCAPS board reviews security assessment report
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education received a security assessment report at its Jan. 9 meeting from Secure Education Consultants (SEC). SEC was hired as a third-party administrator to assess the school districts policies, procedures and operations. Another story: Parents urged...
Captains from across Great Lakes gather in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captains from across the Great Lakes area gathered in Traverse City for the annual Industry Days conference. The conference focuses on learning from each other and how to keep passengers on ferries, tour boats and other mid-sized boats safe while out on the water.
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
