Traverse City, MI

Cardiac response plans bring peace of mind to Michigan schools

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Around 200 school across Michigan are recognized as MI HEARTsafe Schools, meaning they're designated as being prepared for any cardiac emergency. To be designated for the program, schools need a written medical emergency response plan. Another story: A look at safety protocols for student athletes'...
BOYNE CITY, MI
Demolition of Shay Elementary nearly complete

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After standing since the 1950s, demolition at Harbor Springs' Shay Elementary is heading into its final stages. The demolition began last summer. Prior story: Harbor Springs to build new elementary school. This is the first phase of a $41 million project that was passed by...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
911 phone lines restored in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 911 phone lines in Antrim County have been restored. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 911 phone lines are out of service until further notice. In the event of an emergency, county residents...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Cadillac church to host blood drive

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
CADILLAC, MI
Tip-Up Town festival could cancel events due to lack of snow

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The oldest and largest northern Michigan winter festival is just around the corner in Roscommon County. But a lack of snow and warmer temperatures may lead to some events being cancelled. Another story: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100, study says. However,...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
CADILLAC, MI
Addiction Treatment Services receives funds from charity initiative

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Turtle Creek Hotal and Casino announced the final 2022 recipient of its Cash In on Kindness initiative. The guest collection initiative that asks for spare change has raised more than $50,000 this year. Another story: Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales. In...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Northern Michigan farmers respond to rising egg prices

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Egg prices have more than doubled in price since last January. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, as of Nov. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs is about $3.60. Just a year ago, the average price was under $2. Another story:...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
'Still a mystery': Investigation underway into cause of statewide 911 outage

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 911 services have been restored after a statewide outage on Tuesday. Around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch sent a message saying 911 services were shut down throughout the entire state. A few hours later, services were back up and running, but...
TCAPS board reviews security assessment report

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education received a security assessment report at its Jan. 9 meeting from Secure Education Consultants (SEC). SEC was hired as a third-party administrator to assess the school districts policies, procedures and operations. Another story: Parents urged...
Captains from across Great Lakes gather in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captains from across the Great Lakes area gathered in Traverse City for the annual Industry Days conference. The conference focuses on learning from each other and how to keep passengers on ferries, tour boats and other mid-sized boats safe while out on the water.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

