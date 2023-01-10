ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

Shaken, Blustered and Drenched

Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area

EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Airport mostly unaffected by Wednesday FAA outage

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Airport was mostly unaffected by a Federal Aviation Administration system outage, impacting thousands of nationwide flights. The system outage was related to the FAAs Notice to Air Missions system. Humboldt County Director of Aviation Cody Roggatz said only one delay Wednesday morning linked...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
FERNDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Storms and burn scars create concern for slides, down trees in Northstate forests

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Recent winter weather has hit all of California, including its national forests, and caused concern for areas with large burn scars. Kelly Nolan, Shasta Trinity National Forest acting forest engineer, said with the break in the storm on Monday, their phones have been ringing all day with reports of downed trees and slides.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow

As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy