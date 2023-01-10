Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Shaken, Blustered and Drenched
Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
krcrtv.com
Weather conditions cause 600+ customers to lose power in Trinity County Tuesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 600 customers woke up without power Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the Northstate. According to PG&E, the outage started at 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299. No estimated restoration time was announced. Check PG&E's...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
koamnewsnow.com
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Airport mostly unaffected by Wednesday FAA outage
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Airport was mostly unaffected by a Federal Aviation Administration system outage, impacting thousands of nationwide flights. The system outage was related to the FAAs Notice to Air Missions system. Humboldt County Director of Aviation Cody Roggatz said only one delay Wednesday morning linked...
krcrtv.com
Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
krcrtv.com
Storms and burn scars create concern for slides, down trees in Northstate forests
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Recent winter weather has hit all of California, including its national forests, and caused concern for areas with large burn scars. Kelly Nolan, Shasta Trinity National Forest acting forest engineer, said with the break in the storm on Monday, their phones have been ringing all day with reports of downed trees and slides.
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Progress made in restoring power, some schools to close Tuesday
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are still dealing with power outages on Tuesday, a day after heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. (Watch live coverage in the video above.) Meteorologist Tamara Berg said that winds gusted below...
californiaglobe.com
More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow
As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
