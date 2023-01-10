Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP of College Football Playoff championship
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was named offensive MVP after the Bulldogs dominated TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship.
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
ng-sportingnews.com
Biggest blowouts in national championship game history: Where does Georgia-TCU score rank among most lopsided games?
Georgia's coronation as 2022 FBS national champion was all but assured as early as the first half of the 2023 College Football Playoff championship vs. TCU. The top-ranked Bulldogs raced out to a record 65-7 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter Monday night, and could have scored into the 70s had coach Kirby Smart not called the dogs off, so to speak. With that, the Bulldogs have earned a historic perch in college football history.
LSU leads ranking of the best College Football Playoff champions
The College Football Playoff just completed its ninth season with XXS taking home the title. A ranking of those champions from best to worst.
NBC Miami
Miami Dolphins Aim to Make Team History During Uphill Climb in AFC Playoffs
The odds are stacked against the Miami Dolphins as the team enters the NFL playoffs for the 2022 season this weekend. Thanks to a victory in the regular season finale, the Fins are back in the playoffs - as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. For those who don’t...
Dawgs for 3?: Georgia has chance to make football history
Kirby Smart has spent the past 16 years coaching at the top two powerhouses of this era in college football, so he already knew the question on everybody’s mind the morning after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff championship game. “I really don’t want to...
NBC Miami
Peyton Hillis on ‘Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Children
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
