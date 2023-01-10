ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday

Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
wtaj.com

Tonight showers and a bit of a mix arrives

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s and it will be frosty. Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight into Thursday morning showers will arrive. We also could see a light wintry mix early Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s.
WCPO

Heaviest rain has moved out; more rain & cold air on the way

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue into the early afternoon hours. After that, rain intensity should start to drop as temperatures also start to cool down. We'll see an early afternoon high around 55 degrees. Then the cold front passes and temperatures begin to fall as winds switch to...
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
wtaj.com

Today we will have a cloudy to partly sunny sky

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have patchy clouds. Today we will have a cloudy to partly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west and will be light. Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky.

