FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed During The National Title Game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want to steer clear of Twitter this week. College football fans around the country are criticizing Harbaugh for not having Michigan better prepared against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Of course, the college football world wouldn't be mad at Harbaugh if TCU was putting...
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU
A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that. Sam Jackson is apparently a...
thecomeback.com
Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter
Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
saturdaytradition.com
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend
Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!
The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
