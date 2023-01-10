Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
eastidahonews.com
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
eastidahonews.com
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Post Register
Jefferson County denies appeal for land division near Southfork Willow Creek
An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing. The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the...
Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls.
eastidahonews.com
Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
Post Register
Beaver Creek Ward announces new Bishop
DUBOIS—Snow and sunshine go nicely together around here. We look forward to sunny days in between the overcast, snowy days. Humans must take lots of precautions to survive the winter weather. A group of moose is wintering in the lower Medicine Lodge area. They have come down into pastures near Interstate 15 on the west side of Dubois. Folks who commute to work from Medicine Lodge get to see them quite often.
ksl.com
Ammon, Idaho, boy undergoes multiple brain and heart surgeries but remains a light to his family
AMMON, Idaho — A little boy has endured some of life's toughest challenges after undergoing multiple brain and heart surgeries. April Judy lives in Ammon and has five kids with her husband, Merrill. Her oldest is 19 years old, and her youngest is Oliver, who is only two and a half years old.
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
SIPH recommends the following steps.
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG—U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He’s accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. Marshals...
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The post Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
ksl.com
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
