Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening

REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
REXBURG, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County denies appeal for land division near Southfork Willow Creek

An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing. The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Beaver Creek Ward announces new Bishop

DUBOIS—Snow and sunshine go nicely together around here. We look forward to sunny days in between the overcast, snowy days. Humans must take lots of precautions to survive the winter weather. A group of moose is wintering in the lower Medicine Lodge area. They have come down into pastures near Interstate 15 on the west side of Dubois. Folks who commute to work from Medicine Lodge get to see them quite often.
DUBOIS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart

REXBURG—U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He’s accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. Marshals...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
FORT HALL, ID

