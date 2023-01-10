DUBOIS—Snow and sunshine go nicely together around here. We look forward to sunny days in between the overcast, snowy days. Humans must take lots of precautions to survive the winter weather. A group of moose is wintering in the lower Medicine Lodge area. They have come down into pastures near Interstate 15 on the west side of Dubois. Folks who commute to work from Medicine Lodge get to see them quite often.

DUBOIS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO