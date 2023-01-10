ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
LISTEN: 5 Jaw-Dropping Covers From Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney

Shay Mooney from platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay is leaving fans "Speechless" with his genre-bending covers. On the heels of the duo's Christmas release "Holiday Party" and stadium tour with Kenny Chesney, the beloved band is laying low. During the well-deserved break, Mooney will welcome his third child with his wife, Hannah. The country couple is expected to have a baby boy.
Thomas Rhett Wants To Follow In His Family's Footsteps And Become A Pilot

Thomas Rhett has checked a handful of goals off his bucket list, but becoming a pilot is not one of them. For nearly five years, the country crooner has been contemplating whether or not to get a pilot's license. The ambitious dream is more than achievable for Rhett, as he comes from a family with a long line of aviators.
Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Fans With Second Leg Of Headlining HEARTFIRST Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is “Subject To Change,” but she is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Following a successful 2022, the platinum-selling artist announced (Jan. 12) the second leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour. The three-time GRAMMY Award nomineewill kick off the run in March and stop at nine intimate venues across North America.
Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Heartbreaker “Love You Anyway” From Forthcoming Album

Luke Combs’ storytelling soul strikes again. The platinum-selling artist surprised country music fans with another unreleased track titled, “Love You Anyway.” Combs filmed a teaser clip from inside a stadium with two of his guitarists. The crooner delivered a poignant ballad about a heartbroken man grieving a...
CMT Next Up Now: Tayler Holder Hits The Gas With "Drive"

Country crooner Tayler Holder embraces living in the moment and the romantic side of a short-lived relationship in his new song “Drive.”. Holder wrote the song with Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross and Benjy Davis. Chapters and Ross produced the song. Holder produced the video with Doltyn Snedden, who also directed the clip.

