Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
Bailey Zimmerman Talks Removing His Braces And Finding The Fast Track To Success
Bailey Zimmerman's debut EP, "Leave The Light On," was the biggest streaming country debut in history and the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022. In hindsight, Zimmerman could owe his success to a $7,000 gamble he took when he went against the orthodontist's recommendation and had his braces removed early. In...
LISTEN: 5 Jaw-Dropping Covers From Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney
Shay Mooney from platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay is leaving fans "Speechless" with his genre-bending covers. On the heels of the duo's Christmas release "Holiday Party" and stadium tour with Kenny Chesney, the beloved band is laying low. During the well-deserved break, Mooney will welcome his third child with his wife, Hannah. The country couple is expected to have a baby boy.
Thomas Rhett Wants To Follow In His Family's Footsteps And Become A Pilot
Thomas Rhett has checked a handful of goals off his bucket list, but becoming a pilot is not one of them. For nearly five years, the country crooner has been contemplating whether or not to get a pilot's license. The ambitious dream is more than achievable for Rhett, as he comes from a family with a long line of aviators.
Lauren Alaina's Mother Opens Up About Her Superstar Daughter's Battle With Bulimia
Lauren Alaina has overcome several battles throughout her flourishing career. Between her competitive time on "American Idol" to CBS' reality series "Beyond The Edge," her personal fight with an eating disorder has been her toughest challenge yet. The "Road Less Traveled" singer has previously shared her struggles with Bulimia nervosa,...
Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Fans With Second Leg Of Headlining HEARTFIRST Tour
Kelsea Ballerini is “Subject To Change,” but she is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Following a successful 2022, the platinum-selling artist announced (Jan. 12) the second leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour. The three-time GRAMMY Award nomineewill kick off the run in March and stop at nine intimate venues across North America.
Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Heartbreaker “Love You Anyway” From Forthcoming Album
Luke Combs’ storytelling soul strikes again. The platinum-selling artist surprised country music fans with another unreleased track titled, “Love You Anyway.” Combs filmed a teaser clip from inside a stadium with two of his guitarists. The crooner delivered a poignant ballad about a heartbroken man grieving a...
CMT Next Up Now: Tayler Holder Hits The Gas With "Drive"
Country crooner Tayler Holder embraces living in the moment and the romantic side of a short-lived relationship in his new song “Drive.”. Holder wrote the song with Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross and Benjy Davis. Chapters and Ross produced the song. Holder produced the video with Doltyn Snedden, who also directed the clip.
