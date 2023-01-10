ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
ATHENS, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Cartersville teams split region openers with Dalton

The Cartersville High basketball teams opened Region 7-5A play Tuesday night at the Storm Center by splitting a pair of games with visiting Dalton. The Lady Canes outlasted the Lady Cats 59-55 but it was the visiting Catamounts who edged the Cartersville boys, 51-49. CARTERSVILLE GIRLS 59, DALTON 55. The...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA

