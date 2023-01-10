Read full article on original website
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
Georgia football announces parade plans after 2nd straight national title
The Georgia Bulldogs broke their championship drought last January, and one year later they officially went back-to-back. Given the magnitude of that moment, it didn’t take long for the school to announce that another championship parade will be coming soon. Georgia announced on Tuesday morning that it will hold...
Cartersville teams split region openers with Dalton
The Cartersville High basketball teams opened Region 7-5A play Tuesday night at the Storm Center by splitting a pair of games with visiting Dalton. The Lady Canes outlasted the Lady Cats 59-55 but it was the visiting Catamounts who edged the Cartersville boys, 51-49. CARTERSVILLE GIRLS 59, DALTON 55. The...
Stetson Bennett Leads Georgia To 2nd Straight National Championship
Barrett Sallee joins Brandon Baylor to discuss Stetson Bennett leading Georgia to a 2nd straight National Championship.
Stetson Bennett unrecognizable in incredible throwback pic following heroics for Bulldogs against TCU
STETSON Bennett's college football journey has been one for the ages. A two-star recruit out of high school, Bennett had to jump over hurdle after hurdle to just get a shot at the school of his dreams. After walking on at Georgia, Bennett spent the year on the sidelines before...
Ryland Goede enters transfer portal, tells Georgia football goodbye
A fifth Georgia player intends to enter the transfer portal and once again it comes from the tight end room. Dawgs247 has confirmed that junior tight end Ryland Goede plans to depart the program and utilize his fourth and fifth years of eligibility elsewhere. "Those hedges, the family, that G,"...
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
