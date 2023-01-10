ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Action News Jax

Reports: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023. According to Rivals' Tiger Illustrated and other reports, the team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after he was the team's primary play caller for just one season. Streeter became the team's offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott was hired to be the head coach at Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC

