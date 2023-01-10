METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Thousands of flights across the US were delayed or canceled today when the FAA had a system-wide failure for several hours. The White House initially said there was no evidence of a cyber-attack that caused such a widespread outage, but the Department of Transportation is investigating why both the Notice to Air Admissions Missions System (NOTAM) would go down and the backup system.

