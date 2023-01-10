Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car at gas station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side. Her name is Missy and she's just a puppy. Her owner Deondrea Goodman is devastated and desperate for Missy's safe return. The 4-month-old puppy means everything to him.
Tv20detroit.com
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter; search on for 3 after 1 found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs and spotted late Wednesday afternoon by a stranger who cared to help. "To have one of babies back,...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Police say the home invasions happened near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road....
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
Tv20detroit.com
Animal rescue workers turn detective overnight to find three dogs that were still missing after being stolen
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You could hear the emotion in the voices of Robin Honkanen and Jennifer Moore as they went into the abandoned building where they heard the loud barks of Titus, a Great Pyrenees, who was stolen from an animal rescue shelter early Wednesday with three other dogs.
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Tv20detroit.com
Missing 4-year-old girl found safe, father arrested in Ohio
(WXYZ) — A missing 4-year-old girl who police said could be in danger has been found safe, authorities say. Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Michigan State Police said she was believed to be with her non-custodial father 46-year-old Erik Nardini.
Tv20detroit.com
Investigation underway after 31-year-old Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. in an...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Tv20detroit.com
Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!
LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A has opened its second newest metro Detroit restaurant in Livonia. The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering. To celebrate the...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Tv20detroit.com
Winter Fest, Ultimate Fishing Show and Detroit sports among weekend events
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, Winter Fest is bringing fun that the whole family can enjoy. If you'd rather skip the winter activities and think ahead to the spring, the Detroit Boat Show and the Ultimate Fishing Show return. Here's seven things to do this weekend:
Tv20detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
Tv20detroit.com
Passengers at Metro Airport deal with delays following system outage
METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Thousands of flights across the US were delayed or canceled today when the FAA had a system-wide failure for several hours. The White House initially said there was no evidence of a cyber-attack that caused such a widespread outage, but the Department of Transportation is investigating why both the Notice to Air Admissions Missions System (NOTAM) would go down and the backup system.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More rain than snow Thursday through Friday morning
Tonight: Chance of showers after midnight. Low of 37. Wind: E 5 mph. Thursday: Rain becomes steady after 10 AM. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 midday and then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Eric Church playing Pine Knob as part of summer tour
(WXYZ) — Country music superstar Eric Church is embarking on his first-ever summer amphitheater tour and he'll be in metro Detroit in June. Church, who is known as "The Chief," will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, June 23. He'll be joined by Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Stripes.
Tv20detroit.com
Chazzano Coffee Roasters opens in Downtown Berkley with over 35 coffee varieties
BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you like coffee you're going to want to meet Frank Lanzkron-Tamarazo. His shop, Chazzano Coffee Roasters, has found a new home in downtown Berkley this January. Lanzkron-Tamarazo, said he needed to move because he was collecting so many coffee beans they were taking over...
Comments / 0