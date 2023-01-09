ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side. Her name is Missy and she's just a puppy. Her owner Deondrea Goodman is devastated and desperate for Missy's safe return. The 4-month-old puppy means everything to him.
DETROIT, MI
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said the barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side is over, but the suspect is not in custody. The person who was barricaded was suspected to have a gun and is reportedly connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr Thursday night.
DETROIT, MI
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
DETROIT, MI
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check. Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one...
TROY, MI
Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
DETROIT, MI
Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
NOVI, MI
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece

(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A has opened its second newest metro Detroit restaurant in Livonia. The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering. To celebrate the...
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit Weather: Spotty lake effect flurries & light snow

Today: Slight snow shower chance on the northeast side. A glimpse of the sun is possible around US 23 late in the day. Winds are up as temps hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Clouds decreasing, cold. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: More rain than snow Thursday through Friday morning

Tonight: Chance of showers after midnight. Low of 37. Wind: E 5 mph. Thursday: Rain becomes steady after 10 AM. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 midday and then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Motown Museum set to reopen once again in mid February

The Motown Museum will reopen to visitors in mid-February, the museum announced on Friday. It's been closed since November for the ongoing construction of its expansion. In August 2022, the museum celebrated part of the expansion finishing with a huge party including some Motown legends, and it had been closed since July 2021 for construction.
DETROIT, MI

