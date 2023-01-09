Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Animal rescue workers turn detective overnight to find three dogs that were still missing after being stolen
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You could hear the emotion in the voices of Robin Honkanen and Jennifer Moore as they went into the abandoned building where they heard the loud barks of Titus, a Great Pyrenees, who was stolen from an animal rescue shelter early Wednesday with three other dogs.
Tv20detroit.com
Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car at gas station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side. Her name is Missy and she's just a puppy. Her owner Deondrea Goodman is devastated and desperate for Missy's safe return. The 4-month-old puppy means everything to him.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said the barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side is over, but the suspect is not in custody. The person who was barricaded was suspected to have a gun and is reportedly connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr Thursday night.
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter; search on for 3 after 1 found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs and spotted late Wednesday afternoon by a stranger who cared to help. "To have one of babies back,...
Tv20detroit.com
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check. Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD works to identify gunman who terrorized victims during New Year's Day carjackings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "She doesn't want to come outside. She doesn't even stay here no more," said the mother of a 24-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on New Year's Day. "She don't want to be here." Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect...
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney accused of stealing money from Carhartt heiress gets high bond Wednesday
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The attorney accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Carhartt heiress was in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Wednesday. David Sutherland is charged with three counts of embezzlement, one of a vulnerable adult, and one count of conducting a criminal...
Tv20detroit.com
Inception: A new mental health gym in metro Detroit uses therapies to help with anxiety, grief, and trauma
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The majority of Americans believe the US is facing a mental health crisis and the resources for those struggling are proving insufficient to meet the demand. That’s why one local facility is getting quite the fanfare. It bills itself as a mental health...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
Tv20detroit.com
'Paying it forward': Waterford man goes on pothole patrol, patches neighborhood road
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford Township man is taking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign slogan "fix the damn roads" quite literally. He's been patching potholes in his neighborhood on Old Orchard Drive for about two years. Deontae Williams would consider himself to be a jack of all trades....
Tv20detroit.com
Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
Tv20detroit.com
Choco Town, an immersive candy and chocolate experience, coming to Oakland Mall
(WXYZ) — A new chocolate and candy immersive experience called Choco Town is coming to metro Detroit in March. Choco Town will take place at Oakland Mall in Troy starting March 16, and tickets are on sale now. According to organizers, the experience is from Fever Original, which also...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Tv20detroit.com
Winter Fest, Ultimate Fishing Show and Detroit sports among weekend events
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, Winter Fest is bringing fun that the whole family can enjoy. If you'd rather skip the winter activities and think ahead to the spring, the Detroit Boat Show and the Ultimate Fishing Show return. Here's seven things to do this weekend:
Tv20detroit.com
Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!
LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A has opened its second newest metro Detroit restaurant in Livonia. The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering. To celebrate the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Spotty lake effect flurries & light snow
Today: Slight snow shower chance on the northeast side. A glimpse of the sun is possible around US 23 late in the day. Winds are up as temps hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Clouds decreasing, cold. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More rain than snow Thursday through Friday morning
Tonight: Chance of showers after midnight. Low of 37. Wind: E 5 mph. Thursday: Rain becomes steady after 10 AM. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 midday and then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Motown Museum set to reopen once again in mid February
The Motown Museum will reopen to visitors in mid-February, the museum announced on Friday. It's been closed since November for the ongoing construction of its expansion. In August 2022, the museum celebrated part of the expansion finishing with a huge party including some Motown legends, and it had been closed since July 2021 for construction.
