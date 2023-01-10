Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
EXPERT ANALYSIS: Juvenile shootings reported across Wisconsin — who’s to blame?
MILWAUKEE — During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News, ABC’s Crime & Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett pointed toward key issues contributing to the rise in juvenile shootings seen locally, in Milwaukee and on a national scale. Garrett focused on the childrens’ parents and their responsibility as gun...
Wrn.com
Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier
One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
Milwaukee police struggle to get ahead of violent, ‘personal’ crimes
Of the 214 people murdered in Milwaukee last year, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman estimates half were the result of out-of-control emotions combined with guns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
WDIO-TV
Police seek suspect after two died in Wisconsin bar shooting
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Authorities said Monday that 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada is wanted for first-degree...
WISN
Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards
MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
radioplusinfo.com
1-11-23 police seek suspect in shooting that killed two at racine bar
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Authorities said Monday that 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting at Rerun’s Lounge. The shooting killed the bar’s owner, 66-year-old Avery T. Stewart, and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty, both of Racine. The U.S. Marshals Service says Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies. Rashada is known to go by “AJ” and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He’s being sought by the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
WBUR
Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records
For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
WISN
Cases dismissed 'weekly' in Milwaukee County, witnesses not testifying
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News Investigates first reported on the signaturebond release of accused shooter Lemont Siller last week. Siller is one of five people charged in a shooting on Water Street and Juneau Avenue that left 17 people shot in Milwaukee after a Bucks playoff game last May.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
DA finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it has found no criminal liability in the death of Brieon Green.
CBS 58
Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
