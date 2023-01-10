ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Wrn.com

Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier

One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

WISN

Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards

MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-11-23 police seek suspect in shooting that killed two at racine bar

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Authorities said Monday that 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting at Rerun’s Lounge. The shooting killed the bar’s owner, 66-year-old Avery T. Stewart, and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty, both of Racine. The U.S. Marshals Service says Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies. Rashada is known to go by “AJ” and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He’s being sought by the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
RACINE, WI
WBUR

Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records

For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
MILWAUKEE, WI

