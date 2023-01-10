Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Apply now for TEAM Waco 2023
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.
These Central Texas teens are making moves in education
TEXAS, USA — These Central Texas teens deserve the spotlight after achieving accomplishments in their academic careers. Seniors Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High and Regan Martin for Belton High were both recently named All-State dancers by the Texas Dance Educator's Association. This is the highest honor any Texas...
KWTX
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Trustees approved 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during their scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic...
KWTX
‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
Lake Belton High School students pitch their ideas to local "Shark Tank"
BELTON, Texas — The popular television show "Shark Tank" made its way out of California and into a classroom at Lake Belton High School on Tuesday. It's part of the the INCubatoredu program the district offers to upperclassmen. It gives authentic entrepreneurship experience, with the help of local business owners.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
Calling all educators: Killeen ISD hosting hiring day for classroom aides
KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to teach the next generation? Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring day on Jan. 11, 2023. The goal of the event is to hire classroom aides for different elementary and middle schools across the district. The event will take place at the...
Buc-ee's is coming to Hillsboro!
HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's fans will soon have a new pit-stop to add to their future road trips. On Tuesday, the company announced it is breaking ground on a new location out in Hillsboro. It'll be located at 165 State Highway 77. Similar to other locations, it'll be 74,000...
fox44news.com
Belton man appointed to Texas Military Preparedness Commission
AUSTIN / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed two men to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission – one of them is from Belton. The Office of the Governor says the Commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. The Commission also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.
Local group wary of LGBTQ+ rights with new Legislative session
WACO, Texas — The 88th Legislative session brings some worry for an LGBTQ+ group in Waco. Bills will be brought up in this session that could prevent sexual orientation studies from entering classrooms until a certain grade level. Carmen Saenz, the founder of InterWaco, said this kind of legislation...
Waco introduces Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, looking for performers
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other music-related segments with KCEN. Starting April 22, Saturdays in Waco will get a little more interesting. The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will be hosting a ten-concert music series at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
News Channel 25
City of Waco eyes safety improvements at Cameron Park
WACO, Texas — Drivers speeding near Cameron Park in Waco are raising concerns. What used to be a rhinoceros statue is now destroyed. The $30,000 sculpture was hit Saturday morning as Waco police attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver took the corner on University Parks Drive too fast, blasting into and destroying the statue.
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
To rename or not, that is the question on Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council brought up the idea to rename Fort Hood St. on Jan. 3. The council had motioned to table the conversation until they all had the chance to speak with business owners on the street. Fort Hood, the military base is set to...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
KWTX
‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor
TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
KCEN
