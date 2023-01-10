WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO