WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WDAM-TV
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
WDAM-TV
New street signs in New Augusta thanks to donations
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s your sign!. The town of New Augusta is putting in new road signs along Main Street, thanks to donations from local businesses. The announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page, thanking the businesses that donated, “making this possible.”. The first...
WDAM-TV
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
WDAM-TV
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
WDAM-TV
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road. According to Ellisville Police Chief...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WDAM-TV
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. LPD investigates stolen Waynesboro police car.
WDAM-TV
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
WDAM-TV
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating stolen Waynesboro patrol vehicle in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is continuing to search for a man wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro patrol vehicle. According to LPD, the officer parked his unit at his residence and discovered it was missing the next day. Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said the...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
WDAM-TV
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday. According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer. The Sandersville Police Department...
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
