The TCU Horned Frogs' Cinderella season came to an end in disappointing fashion with a 65-7 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 national championship game. Things got out of hand early as TCU couldn't keep up with the high-powered Georgia offense. Senior quarterback Max Duggan scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to get the Horned Frogs on the board, but the Bulldogs answered with 55 consecutive points.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO