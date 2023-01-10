ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: TCU's Garrett Riley to Be Hired as Clemson OC After Brandon Streeter Firing

Clemson is expected to bring aboard TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position after firing OC Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low reported the news on Riley. The deal between Riley and Clemson could be finalized imminently, per Rittenberg.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Fans Ridicule Max Duggan, 'Overmatched' TCU in 65-7 Loss to Georgia in CFP Title Game

The TCU Horned Frogs' Cinderella season came to an end in disappointing fashion with a 65-7 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 national championship game. Things got out of hand early as TCU couldn't keep up with the high-powered Georgia offense. Senior quarterback Max Duggan scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to get the Horned Frogs on the board, but the Bulldogs answered with 55 consecutive points.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy