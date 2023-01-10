ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville City Council revisits, adjusts Uptown parking plan changes

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting, members of the council voted on a motion to adopt Uptown’s new parking plan after hearing the public’s input since the plan took effect on Jan. 1.

City council member Will Bell brought the parking plan topic back up, giving the public a chance to voice their opinions on the new plan after being in place for one week.

Business owners raised their concerns during the public comment section, which included
being dependent on an app to pay for parking and there not being enough free parking. During the meeting, the parking plan was re-presented with added changes to meet some of the public’s concerns.

Some of the parking plan changes include adding kiosks to the Uptown district, which would take 30 to 60 days to install and allowing payment for parking without having to use the mobile app.

Council members went back and forth on trying to decide what the best next step for the parking plan would be. Bell presented the motion to extend the education period of the plan from January to March with no citations to give the public more time to adjust as well as extend on-street parking from one hour free parking to two hours free.

The motion passed in a 5 – 1 vote.

“I would hope that you know people are going to get the message, people are going to understand it and over time they will. All of these things can be corrected and fixed as long as we take the time to listen to our patrons and listen to the small businesses in Uptown,” said one of the owners of Molly’s Community Cafe, Molly Cashion.

Until March, there will be no citations given in Uptown.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

