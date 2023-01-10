Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Tip jar at PVD Pizza stolen for the third time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Employees at PVD Pizza in Providence say their tip jar was stolen for the third time Wednesday afternoon. The small business's security cameras caught the act on camera. "As they were walking back out the front door, I was standing behind the counter and they...
Turnto10.com
Parents react to DCYF investigation into Barrington day care
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and Barrington police are investigating allegations against a Barrington day care. NBC 10 reached out to DCYF after receiving a tip about an employee at Kids Quarters in Barrington giving children melatonin gummies at nap time.
Johnston dad found guilty of abusing 4-month-old
The infant suffered seven fractures in his legs and three fractures in his shoulders.
Turnto10.com
Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman as her husband remains behind bars
(WJAR) — The South Shore community is coming together for a prayer vigil in honor of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe. Ana Walshe has been missing since Jan. 1. where she was last seen in the early morning hours at her Cohasset home. Her husband, Brian Walshe remains behind...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
iheart.com
Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again
A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
GoLocalProv
Jury Convicts RI Man for Abusing 4-Month-Old Son
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that a Johnston man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of physically abusing his four-month-old son in 2017. On Wednesday, following the conclusion of a five-day jury trial before Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini, the jury found...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in deadly Taunton crash
(WJAR) — A Massachusetts man is facing new charges in a crash that killed a Middleborough woman in November. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide in a crash in Taunton that claimed the life of 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros. Bannister-Sanchez was...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
Turnto10.com
'I thank God no one got hurt:' Stray bullet hits Scituate family home
SCITUATE, Mass. (WJAR) — Carl Tasca says his family was eating lunch Saturday afternoon when they heard a loud pop. "We heard a loud impact against the house," he said in an exclusive interview with NBC 10 News. "Having three kids, we figured somebody did something stupid." Tasca and...
Turnto10.com
'That's not justice:' Crash victim's family upset over suspect's release
(WJAR) — Krystal Geraldo's parents say they want the man responsible for their daughter's death behind bars. "Here's a man who's legally intoxicated, speeding, driving recklessly and killed somebody," said Ron Rasmussen, Krystal's stepfather. "And not just anybody but he killed our daughter." The 24-year-old was riding on the...
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
Turnto10.com
Police sift through garbage at Peabody facility in search for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The search continues for Ana Walshe -- the Massachusetts mother of three young boys who has been missing for 10 days now. Investigators place her husband Brian Walshe at the center of it all. Detectives could be seen sifting through garbage at that facility in...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk is looking to move on from current police chief
(WJAR) — Seekonk is looking to move on from its police chief. Days after the I-Team broke the news of Seekonk’s police chief being put on leave, the town administrator gives more of an explanation for the move. The I-Team reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
Comments / 0