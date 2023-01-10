ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Hawaiian Airlines makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 en route to San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night, according to media reports. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that there was a problem with the plane's hydraulic system. The plane landed safely. According to FlightAware, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors

LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Low inventory will fuel Orange County's real estate market in 2023, but interest rate concerns linger

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The housing market will remain sluggish as high mortgage rates curb demand in the early half of the year, real estate experts said. Still, the lack of for-sale homes, they say, expects to fuel Southern California and Orange County's single-family residential housing industry as the year progresses despite the potential recession and other Black Swan fears.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles chief 'deeply concerned' by 2 police shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief said Wednesday he is concerned about two recent fatal police shootings, including one in which officers failed to call for a specially trained mental health team during an interaction with a man in crisis. Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Long Beach approves homelessness state of emergency

LONG BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Long Beach City Council members unanimously approved a local emergency declaration on homelessness. The city and county of Los Angeles recently passed similar declarations. The vote happened just ahead of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s first State of the City address. Business...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing LA’s homeless emergency

PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously...
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD under fire over 3 suspect deaths involving officers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Wednesday promised thorough investigations into a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year, including a cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder. The LAPD on...
spectrumnews1.com

Housing justice advocates rally at LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES — One day after LA City Council voted to end COVID-inspired eviction protections at the end of January, housing justice advocates rallied on the steps of LA City Hall to demand that the council take action on tenant protections and affordable housing. Flanked by renters, service employees and housing rights activists, four council members made their case for a series of actions to bolster renters’ rights and stem the rising tide of homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Flooding, mudslides close roads and hiking trails, cause sinkhole

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, and created sinkholes and other dangerous hazards. After daybreak on Tuesday, Burbank police announced the closures of all hiking trails in the city, including Stough Canyon Nature...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Supervisors pass motion to raise awareness of 'skimming' scams

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Last year, an estimated $19 million in public benefits was stolen from people receiving social services and welfare funds in LA County through a process called "skimming," prompting the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to take steps to combat and raise awareness of the problem. Skimming...

