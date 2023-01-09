ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

RadarOnline

Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval

It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
MONTROSE, CO
Complex

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

5 white police officers indicted in killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Four Louisiana state troopers and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy, all white men, were indicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene. The charges follow more than three years of public pressure on federal and state authorities to act in a case that includes allegations that Louisiana State Police troopers covered up […] The post 5 white police officers indicted in killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
THV11

Former Arkansas judge arrested for bribery, obstruction of justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday the arrest of a former Arkansas local district court judge. 63-year-old Thomas David Carruth, who was an elected judge of the Monroe County district court, was arrested in Little Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
capitalbnews.org

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.

Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
BRUNSWICK, GA

