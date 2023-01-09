Read full article on original website
What discipline could a Tri-Cities judge face after 2nd DUI charge?
His discipline from a Washington judicial commission would likely be more severe this time.
Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval
It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun asks judge DISMISS claims he was at fault
David Halls, the assistant director accused of handing Alec Baldwin prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is asking judge to dismiss Baldwins countersuit against him.
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana
Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post. The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
5 white police officers indicted in killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Four Louisiana state troopers and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy, all white men, were indicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene. The charges follow more than three years of public pressure on federal and state authorities to act in a case that includes allegations that Louisiana State Police troopers covered up […] The post 5 white police officers indicted in killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Former Arkansas judge arrested for bribery, obstruction of justice
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday the arrest of a former Arkansas local district court judge. 63-year-old Thomas David Carruth, who was an elected judge of the Monroe County district court, was arrested in Little Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
2nd ringleader in Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
The second of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 19.6 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the longest sentence of anyone involved in the plot to date. But the nearly 20-year sentence for...
Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Trucking bookkeeper already in prison for embezzlement sentenced for PPP fraud
Already serving six years and eight months in federal prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from the trucking company where she worked, a Missouri woman has been sentenced to two more years in prison for committing Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schlep called Christen Diane...
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah asks judge to reduce her sentence to 3 years in prison 5 months after pleading guilty in telemarketing scheme
Jen Shah's legal team downplayed her role in the telemarketing scheme in court documents filed Friday.
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Head to Federal Prison Next Week After Request for Bail Denied
Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after an attempt at gaining bail was denied while they wait out their appeal. In November, theChrisley Knows Beststars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.
A member of Barnett’s team moves to withdraw after federal trial has begun
An attorney on Richard Barnett's defense team has filed a motion with the court asking to withdraw from the case after the trial has begun.
Jan. 6 Couple Tried to Use Sovereign Citizen Defense. It Did Not Go Well.
An Ohio couple who recorded themselves breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for pictures on the Senate floor tried to use sovereign citizen arguments to get themselves out of trouble. It did not work. The crux of sovereign citizen ideology is that adherents claim to not...
