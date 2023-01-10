Read full article on original website
Suspects in Frontier Mall shooting receive $150,000 bond
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall and have both received bonds of $150,000 each. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were seen this morning in Laramie County Circuit court, where they were formally charged and received their bond. Munguia was charged with voluntary manslaughter and Nicholson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
6 arrested after shots fired forces lockdowns at several Greeley schools
Six people, including three boys, were arrested after gunfire at a Greeley apartment complex. Police were called to the Creekstone Apartments on the 3700 block of 25th Street late Tuesday morning. Police found the suspects at the Burger King on the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Several suspects, who had fled the fast-food restaurant, was arrested minutes later after police said they crashed into a home on the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. All four were arrested. The incident led to a lockdown for a time Tuesday at nearby Greeley West High School and Meeker, Scott, and Health elementary schools, and Dayspring Christian Academy for a time Tuesday.
Two suspects arrested, charged with manslaughter in shooting near Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall on Monday, Jan. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Munguia is charged with manslaughter without incident and Nicholson is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Nicholson is also being held on an outstanding Laramie County warrant for DUI, police said.
Suspects Arrested in Homicide Investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Charles Ross Jolley, 27 –...
Laramie County had the most motor vehicle fatalities in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to drive safely in order to avoid any fatalities. In a Facebook post, the department said that there were 133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, up from 111 in 2021. Laramie County had the highest number of...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Cheyenne Police Department releases “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Cheyenne Police Department released the results from its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The department recently participated in the national traffic safety initiative to help prevent impaired driving. From Dec. 15, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, officers increased patrols to...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
UPDATE: WB I-80 Cleared After Crash, EB Lanes Still Blocked
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. As of 6:54 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The westbound lanes at milepost 328 have been cleared, but the eastbound lanes at milepost 327 are still blocked. 5:08 P.M. UPDATE:
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
