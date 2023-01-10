ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Suspects in Frontier Mall shooting receive $150,000 bond

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall and have both received bonds of $150,000 each. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were seen this morning in Laramie County Circuit court, where they were formally charged and received their bond. Munguia was charged with voluntary manslaughter and Nicholson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

6 arrested after shots fired forces lockdowns at several Greeley schools

Six people, including three boys, were arrested after gunfire at a Greeley apartment complex. Police were called to the Creekstone Apartments on the 3700 block of 25th Street late Tuesday morning. Police found the suspects at the Burger King on the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Several suspects, who had fled the fast-food restaurant, was arrested minutes later after police said they crashed into a home on the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. All four were arrested. The incident led to a lockdown for a time Tuesday at nearby Greeley West High School and Meeker, Scott, and Health elementary schools, and Dayspring Christian Academy for a time Tuesday.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Two suspects arrested, charged with manslaughter in shooting near Frontier Mall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall on Monday, Jan. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Munguia is charged with manslaughter without incident and Nicholson is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Nicholson is also being held on an outstanding Laramie County warrant for DUI, police said.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Suspects Arrested in Homicide Investigation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Charles Ross Jolley, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County had the most motor vehicle fatalities in 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to drive safely in order to avoid any fatalities. In a Facebook post, the department said that there were 133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, up from 111 in 2021. Laramie County had the highest number of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: WB I-80 Cleared After Crash, EB Lanes Still Blocked

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. As of 6:54 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The westbound lanes at milepost 328 have been cleared, but the eastbound lanes at milepost 327 are still blocked. 5:08 P.M. UPDATE:
LARAMIE, WY

