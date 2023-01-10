Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
USC football great Charles White dies
Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia ...
LA Clippers Fans Got Into A Fight After Watching Team Slump To 6th Consecutive Loss
Fans of the LA Clippers were rumbling in the stands as the team fell to their sixth consecutive loss in a matchup against the Hawks.
Inside The Rockets
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Tucker Carlson for spreading false information about Damar Hamlin's incident
Kareem Abdul Jabbar bashed Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson for using Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident to create controversy
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit. Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the ...
Ohio State can’t close on transfer portal offensive lineman, commits to USC
The Ohio State football team is starting to see which needs are becoming larger during the NFL declaration window. On Tuesday, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced his intention to leave Columbus with eligibility remaining. Ohio State’s other starting tackle, Dawand Jones hasn’t made his intentions known, but most assume...
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
UCLA Welcomes Transfers and Early Entrants
UCLA started winter quarter -- and that means transfers and early entrants are now enrolled. Among the committed transfers, only Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson didn't enroll for winter. From what we know, he needs to complete another class at Bowling Green to graduate and will enroll at UCLA in summer. The transfers enrolled are RB Carson Steele, QB Collin Schlee, OL Spencer Holstege, TE Moliki Matavao, RB Anthony Adkins, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge Jake Heimlicher, and kicker Blake Glessnler.
USC football: Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas announces transfer to USC
Three days after USC received a commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, the Trojans have added more depth to their defensive line
Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR
When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
WATCH: Jaylen Clark Talks Nickname Options, UCLA Scouting Utah
The 'Man of Steal' talked about how the Trojans were able to challenge the Bruins, as well as how he adjusted to hit the game-winner.
California high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/10/22
Get the latest California CIF boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
What the NCAA’s history with Las Vegas and Jerry Tarkanian reveals about NIL
How the Hall of Fame coach operated during his days leading UNLV Rebels to prominence isn’t unlike today’s current NCAA landscape — other than now it is allowed
WATCH: Tyger Campbell on Mentoring PGs, Learning From USC Win
The Bruins have bench support for their star point guard for the first time in his career, giving Mick Cronin options in the rotation.
UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.
The high-scoring local freshman picked up an offer from the Bruins several months after Weber State locked in their interest.
CBS Sports
UCLA Bruins exceeding expectations but still 'a work in progress' according to coach Cori Close
They're still a work in progress, but Cori Close said a "next woman up" and "whatever it takes" mentality is helping the UCLA Bruins succeed. As they prepare to host No. 2 Stanford, the Bruins are learning a lot about themselves and how to win. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign,...
