Los Angeles, CA

AllTrojans

USC football great Charles White dies

Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

UCLA Welcomes Transfers and Early Entrants

UCLA started winter quarter -- and that means transfers and early entrants are now enrolled. Among the committed transfers, only Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson didn't enroll for winter. From what we know, he needs to complete another class at Bowling Green to graduate and will enroll at UCLA in summer. The transfers enrolled are RB Carson Steele, QB Collin Schlee, OL Spencer Holstege, TE Moliki Matavao, RB Anthony Adkins, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge Jake Heimlicher, and kicker Blake Glessnler.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR

When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
SOUTH BEND, IN

