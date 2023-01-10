ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News to put metal detectors in all schools, officials say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All schools in Newport News will be getting metal detectors following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left a teacher critically hurt last Friday, school officials announced Thursday afternoon. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law made the announcement during a 4:30 p.m. press conference to...
ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
