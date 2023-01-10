Read full article on original website
Newport News to put metal detectors in all schools, officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All schools in Newport News will be getting metal detectors following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left a teacher critically hurt last Friday, school officials announced Thursday afternoon. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law made the announcement during a 4:30 p.m. press conference to...
Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday. A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week. She said while...
ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News closed all week after student shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will be closed from January 9 through January 13 to allow students and staff time to process and grieve. On January 6, a teacher was seriously hurt and considered to be in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student.
Virginia advocates, lawmakers push for gun violence prevention following Richneck school shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 6-year-old boy intentionally fired a gun in the middle of a Richneck Elementary classroom, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to address this problem on the General Assembly floor. "The situation that happened at Richneck and other situations that happen like this, there's...
Chesapeake Sheriff shares moments investigator responded to a shoot-out with Hampton homicide suspect
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said one of his deputies remains in critical condition on Thursday. 55-year-old Scott Chambers works as an investigator for the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Along with his team, he helps other jurisdictions arrest homicide suspects. Chambers was part...
Richneck Elementary isn't the first time a 6-year-old has opened fire at school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain over how the legal system will handle the suspect in a Richneck Elementary School shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said it's "unprecedented" for a 6-year-old child to shoot a gun at school. It's the youngest suspected shooter his team has investigated...
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
'Abby is a warrior' | Community vigil extends show of support for Richneck teacher hurt in shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News school teacher is being hailed a hero for her actions inside Richneck Elementary School, after police said a 6-year-old boy pulled out a gun and intentionally shot her on Friday. Abby Zwerner, 25, was hit in the chest and hand by a...
Richneck Elementary School parents recall their children's lockdown moments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three days after a shooting that shook an entire Newport News elementary school and sent one teacher to the hospital, families of students returned Tuesday to pick up belongings left behind. Sporadically, parents and grandparents walked out of Richneck Elementary School with bookbags, notebooks and...
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
Newly sworn-in Portsmouth Police Chief lays out vision for department, city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Stephen Jenkins was officially sworn in as Portsmouth's police chief Tuesday night. Ahead of the ceremony and following his appointment, Jenkins spoke with 13News Now for a wide-ranging conversation. "I never dreamed that I would be in this position, and here I am today," said Jenkins.
Helping children cope in the aftermath of Richneck Elementary School shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The circumstances surrounding the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News are now leading to tough questions for parents and teachers. Newport News police said a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher inside a first-grade classroom. “For children, it is really hard to understand,” said Dr....
Newport News police, school officials say 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher while she was instructing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A coalition of Newport News police officers, school officials, and city lawmakers came together on Monday to speak about a case where a 6-year-old child is accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Tyner Drive around 2...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Hampton City Council considers red light cameras near I-64 and HRBT
HAMPTON, Va. — As work continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, Hampton city leaders are looking for ways to keep interstate backups from clogging city streets. One possibility is the addition of red light cameras near the HRBT. At a city council work session on Wednesday, Public Works...
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, searches for gun violence solutions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Sunday, Newport News community advocates and city leaders held a rally to discuss ways to end gun violence. The second annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Peace Rally aimed to find solutions to end gun violence in Hampton Roads. Panels discussed violent crime...
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several family members of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims say they are done waiting for answers from city leaders. They stood united outside of the municipal center's Building 2 on Tuesday morning, alongside former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Together, they are publicly...
