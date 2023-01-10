Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Related
WTHR
IMPD conducts death investigation on North Delaware Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to the1300 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation Sunday morning and located a man with what appeared to be traumatic injuries. Homicide detectives are now investigating the circumstances of his death. The Marion County Coroner's Office will work...
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
WTHR
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
IMPD investigates multiple shootings Saturday morning; 2 dead, 3 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting with multiple victims at an east side motel early Saturday. Officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced...
IMPD officer, another driver taken to hospital after near north side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver were taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Indianapolis' near north side. The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets. The officer was stopped at a red light on 30th Street when...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.
WTHR
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler seen on live TV with a gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father in Beech Grove is accused of child neglect after police say his toddler got ahold of a loaded handgun — and it all played out on live TV. Officers arrested 45-year-old Shane Osborne on Saturday night at Beech Meadow apartments, located on Diplomat Court near the intersection of Emerson and Churchman avenues.
IFD firefighters rescue woman from Fountain Square embankment
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from an embankment near Fountain Square Thursday. IFD crews said the 60-year-old woman fell down the slope near South State Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband said he tried to help her for hours before finally calling 911 around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
Retired firefighter who beat cancer spreads awareness to help others beat it, too
INDIANAPOLIS — January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month and here in Indianapolis, some firefighters are helping ensure that recently diagnosed firefighters get the help they need. Tim McDonnell retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department after working at Station 44 on the east side for 40 years. In 2000,...
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Plainfield teen meets first responders who saved his life after 2021 crash
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — On Friday, a Plainfield High School student met the Hendricks County first responders who saved his life after a traffic accident. It's a reunion that's inspiring Indiana. Braydon Blankenship was involved in a serious crash along State Road 267 back in 2021. His car hit a...
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0