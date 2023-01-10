ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘You can be nervous later’: McMurry athletic trainer speaks on importance of preparation after Damar Hamlin collapse

By Noah McKinney
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – No matter the sport, spectators keep a close eye on the action. Down on the sideline, it’s athletic trainers like McMurry’s Case Harvey who are watching as well, but their focus is a bit more attuned to the players than the game – watching closely in case they’re needed.

Harvey is McMurry University’s Head Athletic Trainer, and he’s been in the business for 35 years.

Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery

“I don’t get in a situation where I’m nervous or worried, or anything like that, because, generally, you’ve seen it all,” explained Harvey.

When players are on the field, according to Harvey, you won’t catch a trainer getting distracted. An attention to detail gives them the upper hand in the event of an emergency.

“Because, at any instance, something could happen and you’re so far ahead of the curve if you saw it happen,” Harvey said.

‘They never mentioned Chuck Hughes’: Damar Hamlin’s collapse reminds Big Country of AHS grad known as only NFL player to die on field

From the players medical histories to the proper care of most any injury they might encounter, trainers prepare for any situation. Even so, some situations are so rare that they can take a moment to assess. The sudden cardiac arrest and collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin is one such instance.

“I’ve seen it three times but those were all head injuries,” recalled Harvey.

The leading theory for Hamlin’s collapse is Commotio cordis, an irregular heartbeat brought on by a precisely timed impact to the heart – though, in the moment, trainers don’t have a diagnosis. They have to rely on their training and the facts in front of them.

Harvey praised the quick action of the NFL trainers on that day, “Oh they did fantastic. It was like all hands on deck, and everybody was there within seconds.”

Be that as it may, a sudden injury on a crowded and roaring field or court can amount to an immensely stressful situation. That’s why Harvey teaches his students to keep a level head and steady hand, especially in a crisis.

“Oh man, that’s tough. Especially, like, new kids because the first thing generally is that they panic,” shared Harvey.

By intense study off the field, and regular practice on the field, those critical moments become increasingly more easy to navigate.

“A bad injury happens whether, y’know, broken limbs, something like that. Then afterward, they’re (the trainer) a nervous wreck,” Harvey added. “But at the time, do a great job and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. You can be nervous later.”

