Brent Hibbard
1d ago
Why bother bring back the cashiers if they don't want this to continue. It is Wal-Marts own fault for this to be happening.
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Crime Stoppers issues $2,400 in rewards in December
In 2022, tips from the public in Sedgwick County led to 105 arrests, solved 32 open cases, and led to the apprehension 18 fugitives.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
ksal.com
6 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already a half-dozen of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Katie Jane Bailey-Rios. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
Allen case continued again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The status conference in the rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer has been pushed back again. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday afternoon signed by Judge Daniel Gilligan, the status conference will now occur on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The formal charges filed...
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
KWCH.com
No charges: Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s said no charges will be filed after a teenager ingested a marijuana-based gummy at a Wichita school. The district attorney’s said, “Historically, when juveniles with no criminal history are arrested or issued a citation for a nonperson misdemeanor crime by Wichita Police, an officer with the Wichita Police Department who is stationed inside the juvenile division of the Office of the District Attorney, screens these cases to determine whether or not the police department will refer the case to the charging attorneys in the office. Consistent with that long-standing process, the juvenile, in this case, was not referred for further charging.”
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
Butler County mother of murdered infant speaks out following killer’s conviction
Almost two years after the murder of an El Dorado infant, his father, 24-year-old Kaleb Hogan, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child abuse. The child's mother says justice has been served, but no sentence will ever be enough.
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
City of Salina, Saline County, library closed for MLK holiday Monday
The upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday. There also will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday.
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
