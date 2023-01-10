Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
City of Lockport lose two Alderwomen in the same week
Lockport’s Common Council have lost two of their Alderwomen this week and as a result, combined with some reported illness, failed to meet quorum to vote on agenda items for the council’s scheduled business meeting on Wednesday.
wutv29.com
City leadership open to discuss freezing power station issue post Blizzard '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Evaluating National Grids response to the blizzard, one Buffalo Common Councilmember is opening up about discussions he had with national grid after a number of substations literally froze during the blizzard leaving many customers in the cold. “Those are some of the design things people had questions,...
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership in Town of Boston
BOSTON, N.Y. — Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a car dealership in the Town of Boston in southern Erie County. It happened some time after 5 a.m. Thursday at Cappellino Chevrolet, located at 9000 Boston State Road. There's no information on any injuries or a...
WKBW-TV
Nurses at VA in Buffalo blast management for lack of ‘blizzard plan’
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Registered nurses from the Buffalo VA Medical Center say they are speaking out on behalf of their patients and want to reveal what they call a “grievous failure" by hospital management for not creating a plan ahead of the deadly Christmas blizzard. “There is...
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
Protecting Lake Erie shoreline from future storms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From sections of sidewalk heaved up on roadways, to fences torn from their anchors and tossed asunder by the hurricane-force winds which drove ice and water over the Lake Erie shore during the Blizzard of 2022, the damage from the storm is evident along many sections of Buffalo's waterfront.
Analyzing the impact of the SNUG Program, as it expands to Niagara Falls
There's a new community resource hoping to reduce gun violence in Niagara Falls. SNUG is now officially open at 1720 Pine St.
96.1 The Breeze
City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity
Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
96.1 The Breeze
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Crews Are Searching For Missing Woman In Hamburg, New York
The missing person alert went out overnight to Village of Hamburg residents.
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday. Three of the people arrested were minors, who were 15 or 16 years old. The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from...
