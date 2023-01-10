Read full article on original website
Guest816
2d ago
The supply issue is only going to get worse with 250-300k of illegal immigrants coming into America every month. The border crisis is only increasing inflation for legal Americans. The border crisis is impacting all legal Americans financially. Next time you go to the doctor, the store, get gas, etc. and wonder why the price went up - thank Biden for the increase and the border crisis. I can't believe how many Americans can't wrap their heads around the financial impact of these invaders.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Report: Oklahoma has used 16% of its COVID relief funds
Since Oklahoma received almost $1.9 billion from the $198 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) created by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, a new study shows the Sooner State has only appropriated 16% of that budget.
argusjournal.com
UCASU to Acquire 10,000 Sqft Cannabis Property and Build 5,000 Sqft More
ATLANTA, GA, January 12, 2023 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announces today that the company has entered a MOU to acquire a 10,000 square foot cannabis cultivation property in the State of Oklahoma, through a non-cash acquisition and investment deal. Upon closing, UCASU will invest $1 million to build extra 5,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation facility on the same spot.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
Netflix Targets Oklahoma for Crackdown on Password Sharing
This is a top 10 list you don't want to be on. According to a new study by Valenciatheaterseating.com Oklahoma is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sharing Netflix passwords and accounts. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10 WORST NETFLIX PASSWORD OFFENDERS. Using trends software and...
KTEN.com
Egg prices soaring across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Eggs at the grocery store are getting harder to find... and a lot more expensive. The Department of Agriculture said the average cost of a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.50. A carton now runs $5.30. "Last year, we were selling them for four...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma Lawmakers Looking To Raise State Minimum Wage
Lawmakers are considering raising Oklahoma's minimum wage for the first time in decades. The proposed bill would boost the minimum wage to $13 an hour, with 50-cent increases for the next five years. Reno Hammond, business manager at the Laborer's International Union of North America, said bringing wages up could...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOCO
Airlines nationwide, in Oklahoma thrown into chaos after FAA computer glitch
OKLAHOMA CITY — Airlines nationwide and in Oklahoma were thrown into chaos after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer glitch. Thousands of flights on Wednesday were canceled or delayed. The glitch started affecting passengers at Will Rogers World Airport as early as 3 a.m., but airlines were able to get on top of the issue and help their passengers out as safely as possible.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
KOCO
Grass fires pop up as there is increased fire danger risk in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Grass fires popped up on Wednesday as there was an increased fire danger risk in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked at how the current drought made the fire threat worse. Watch the video player above for the full story.
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
Comments / 7