Pennsylvania State

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

By Julia Mueller
Queen City News
 3 days ago

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Trump said on his Truth Social account , sharing an article on the document discovery from CBS News.

The Obama-Biden era documents were found by the president’s attorneys while clearing out an office he used when he served as an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, according to Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber.

Biden’s legal team notified the National Archives, which took possession of the materials, Sauber said. The documents are now reportedly being looked at by the U.S. attorney general for Chicago, with cooperation from the White House.

Trump was referring to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant last summer at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where investigators found more than a hundred classified documents kept past his time in the White House.

Trump is now under investigation for his handling of the classified materials.

“We were told for months that this was treasonous… grounds for impeachment… & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?” wrote Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter , retweeting the CBS article.

Notably, Biden’s team notified the Archives and turned over the documents upon discovery, while Trump apparently kept classified materials even after requests from the Archives to return them.

The Presidential Records Act requires that presidential and vice presidential records be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a given administration for preservation and to protect classified material.

Comments / 56

Jose C
13h ago

biden came forward and returned those documents, if the FBI has knowledge that biden has other classified documents they could request them to be returned, if biden responds with a temper trumptrum, screaming "mine, mine, mine". ( no I did not misspell that). then they should raid him home, his office..ect..

Reply(4)
2
thisrthat
2d ago

a least Biden didn't take the classified papers home like the 🤡 he has nothing to hide thats why he left them were there suppose to stay

Reply(22)
6
AP_001925.7b333cd9666b45c29afb61240fbd7b6c.1306
2d ago

Absolutely when?????? So sick of that man this administration and Democrats

Reply
12
