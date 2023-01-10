Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Emery 41, Wayne 37
Fredonia, Ariz. 45, Water Canyon 21
Rockwell Charter 56, Pinnacle 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
