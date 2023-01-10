ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico snaps Oral Roberts' 10-game win streak, 82-75

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points, Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze added double-doubles and New Mexico snapped Oral Roberts’ 10-game win streak with an 82-75 victory on Monday night.

Mashburn sank 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lobos (15-2), who fell out of the Top 25 this week after back-to-back Mountain West Conference losses to Fresno State and UNLV. Allick finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Udeze scored 12 with 10 boards. Jaelen House hit all eight of his free throws and scored 15 with five assists.

Max Abmas scored 26 points for the Golden Eagles (13-4). He hit 10 of 22 shots but just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. Connor Vanover finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Carlos Jrgens had nine points and nine boards.

Mashburn scored 13 in the first half to guide New Mexico to a 43-35 lead at intermission.

