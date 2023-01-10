ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro

As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. 6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn't meet code. Updated: 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

The Square Apartments Approved For 30th And Leavenworth In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A four-story apartment building is coming to Omaha's Leavenworth neighborhood. Tuesday night the city council approved The Square apartments at 30th and Leavenworth. The Square will feature 73 units ranging in price from $1,188/month for a studio to $1,973 for a two-bedroom. Construction is set to start in April and the apartment is scheduled open in July of 2024.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage. Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded. 6 News was at Eppley Airfield...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Henry Doorly Zoo announces giraffe is expecting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is expecting a baby from a first-time mother, eight-year-old Zola. She’s in the home stretch. The giraffe is 12 months pregnant and only has three more months to go. “Our team has been working with Josh and other...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program

A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall. Three Nebraska brothers are closer to having their names added to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban. Updated: 3...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy