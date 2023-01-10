Read full article on original website
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
WOWT
Contractor’s shoddy drywall work has Bellevue family redoing basement for a second time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new drywall tear-out exposes an alleged ripoff. “It’s just lucky we discovered it and lucky that you called us.”. Licensed contractor David Benson of Superior Home Improvement showed a shocked homeowner the numerous hazards that the previous basement finisher left behind. “The electrical was...
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
WOWT
Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says a Cessna 150 small aircraft crashed Wednesday night near Auburn, about 60 miles south of Omaha.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
iheart.com
The Square Apartments Approved For 30th And Leavenworth In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A four-story apartment building is coming to Omaha's Leavenworth neighborhood. Tuesday night the city council approved The Square apartments at 30th and Leavenworth. The Square will feature 73 units ranging in price from $1,188/month for a studio to $1,973 for a two-bedroom. Construction is set to start in April and the apartment is scheduled open in July of 2024.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
WOWT
FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage. Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded. 6 News was at Eppley Airfield...
WOWT
Henry Doorly Zoo announces giraffe is expecting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is expecting a baby from a first-time mother, eight-year-old Zola. She’s in the home stretch. The giraffe is 12 months pregnant and only has three more months to go. “Our team has been working with Josh and other...
WOWT
Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program
