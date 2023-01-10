It could’ve been just any other Monday, driving to a work lunch across town, grumbling my way through the always sluggish section of the 10 right before Santa Monica — except this time I’d traded out my beat-up 2010 Toyota Corolla for a brand-new 2022 Porsche Boxster. Needless to say, the stop-and-go traffic was a little more anxiety-inducing than it normally is. The reason I was test driving a $100,000 car was to get inside the minds of customers who routinely turn to Beverly Hills Car Rental for their car rental needs. Instead of a vehicle more suited for a quick pick-up at the airport, or a rental for a jaunt down to a friend’s wedding, the patrons of this car shop are looking for more than just transportation. They want luxury, too.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO