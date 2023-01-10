Read full article on original website
Diamond, Of Right-Wing Duo Diamond And Silk, Dies 'Unexpectedly'
Donald Trump announced the news and said Lynette Hardaway, known as Diamond, had died in her North Carolina home.
What Comes Next for the ‘Diamond and Silk’ Media Empire?
Ineitha Lynette Hardaway—better known as “Diamond” from the pro-Trump broadcasting duo “Diamond and Silk”—passed away this week, leaving the future of the pair’s popular act in limbo.In this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill speculate on what comes next for “Silk”—who was never really the group’s frontman, so to speak.“Their whole schtick was that Diamond would talk a lot, and then Silk was always there to say, ‘Yep, mm-hmm, Tell it Diamond,’” Sommer said. “Diamond was kind of the main talker.”Enter Roger Stone—right wing operative and self-described “dirty trickster”—who within an hour of Diamond’s death...
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Pro-Trump entertainer Diamond of Diamond and Silk dies at 51
Diamond of the pro-Trump entertainers Diamond and Silk has died, the former president as well as the duo's verified Twitter account announced Monday night. She was 51. Both women, sisters whose names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were born in 1971, with Diamond making her debut on Thanksgiving Day, according to their 2020 book, "Uprising."
Diamond of Trump-Supporting Duo Diamond and Silk Dead at 51
Lynette Hardaway, a.k.a. Diamond of Diamond and Silk, has died. In a public statement shared to social media on Monday, official Diamond and Silk accounts said the death marked the loss of “a true angel and warrior patriot” when directing followers to a memorial fundraising effort. “The World...
