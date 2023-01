The Men’s group of the Tampico First United Methodist Church will hold their annual Chili Supper on Wednesday, January 25th from 4:30-7PM in the church basement. The meal will consist of all-you-can-eat home made CHILLI, HAM SANDWICH, HOT DOG, RELISH TRY, DESSERT AND BEVERAGE for a donation at the door.

