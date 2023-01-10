Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
nbc15.com
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
nbc15.com
Beloit School District offers first AP African American Studies Course in Rock County
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is making history by offering an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this upcoming fall. The school district claimed it will not only be the first in Rock County to offer AP African American Studies but also one of only a couple hundred districts in the U.S. to do so.
nbc15.com
City of Madison Clerk’s Office to temporarily relocate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office will be temporarily moved to accommodate renovations at the City-County building. The Clerk’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clerk’s staff will still be available by phone during these days.
nbc15.com
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
nbc15.com
Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards ensure the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians -- our kids, and this week, we are recognizing all that they do for our community. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly declared this week as ‘Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week,’ a time to appreciate our crossing guards and their dedication to keeping our community safe.
nbc15.com
Lake Delton elementary student receives award after helping family escape fire
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Delton Fire Department awarded an elementary school student for creating a plan that helped her family escape a fire. Lake Delton Elementary School 5k student Charlie Stupinean received the fire department’s first ever Junior Firefighter Award after a fire safety school project saved her and her family from their house fire a week later.
Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show
(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
nbc15.com
Areas of freezing drizzle this morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.
nbc15.com
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
University Club to reopen after pandemic closure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Club, a historic dining venue at UW-Madison, is set to reopen this month after being shut down due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Union will manage the University Club, now called Union Commons. It will reopen on Jan. 23. The club shut down in March...
nbc15.com
MTI: One City Schools should return funds for students it isn’t teaching
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of One City Schools announcing the shutdown of its 9th and 10th grade classes, a Madison teachers union is calling on the charter school to return nearly $475,000 it says the district provided to the school to support those students. One City Schools...
nbc15.com
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County looking for ‘Winter Warrior’ volunteers
DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -New Year’s resolutions vary from person to person, but if you’re looking to give back in 2023 there are countless ways people can get their feet wet with volunteer work right in our community. One avenue for service during the winter months is with...
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
nbc15.com
An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison
There's one week until the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control votes on a proposed collection policy amendment that seeks to change material included in the children and teens section of the library. Now, a local group in opposition took their protest further than December’s board meeting remarks.
PLANetizen
Madison Adopts ‘Complete Green Streets’ Plan
Madison, Wisconsin is adopting a “Complete Green Streets” policy aimed at consolidating the city’s efforts to build safe, accessible, and pleasant streets for all with its sustainability goals. Writing in Smart Cities Dive, Maria Rachal explains that the policy is designed to be a “flexible tool that can evolve” with the city’s needs.
Comments / 1