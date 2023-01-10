Read full article on original website
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
Snow and rain for southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter wind storm blew through the Matanuska-Susitna Valley after back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the southcentral region of the state, creating large snow drifts up to two stories high. This prompted officials to remind residents to clear exhaust vents around homes and tidy up access to natural gas meters.
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
Face to Face with Knik Glacier
Tom Faussett, owner of Knik Glacier Tours, is still awe-struck by his vast backyard more than 35 years after making the Matanuska-Susitna valley area home. He marvels at the fact that almost daily throughout the summer he gets to introduce people to the sweeping vista of Knik Glacier and call it work.
Military personnel shred slopes during Military Monday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday marked the first Military Monday of the season at Alyeska Resort. Over 800 military personnel spent the day locking into snowboards and freestyling down the slopes in Girdwood. “They come for free, ride the lifts for free, and pretty much all you do is just...
GCI service restored after Sunday outage affected 911 calls across Alaska
GCI’s wireless and internet services came back online late Sunday afternoon after an outage that lasted several hours, affecting 911 phone service for many customers across the state. GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in an email Sunday that the outage began around 10 a.m. She didn’t have...
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Troopers Arrest Anchorage Man For Burglary In Ninilchik
Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary off Woodsong Court in Ninilchik on Tuesday, January 10th at approximately 5:56 p.m. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property. The suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle description and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle...
Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
Anchorage, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage. The Service High School basketball team will have a game with West Anchorage High School on January 11, 2023, 18:30:00. The Eagle River High School basketball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on January 11, 2023, 19:00:00.
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1
Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to his probation officer in Alaska in September 2021 and then had his probation revoked in Alaska on Jan. 5, 2022.
Demboski demand letter alleges hostile work environment, impropriety at Anchorage City Hall
Hot topics dominate first Anchorage Assembly meeting of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The agenda was packed, just like the chambers at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting as Mayor Dave Bronson spoke about recent hot-button issues in the city, including snow removal and Anchorage’s homeless population. The meeting began with Bronson providing an update on snow removal in...
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
