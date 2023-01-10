ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Midday Forecast

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil. Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after …. After...
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA 2023

Are you a watercolor artist or know someone who is? Well don’t miss the opportunity to enter into the Springfield Art Museum’s Watercolor USA 2023 contest!!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
REPUBLIC, MO

