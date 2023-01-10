Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Savannah's Midday Forecast
Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil. Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after …. After...
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
KYTV
Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house. January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home. Radon is an odorless gas...
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless. Officers describe Ray as...
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dustin Hagerman in early January after wreckers pulled car after car from a property in west Springfield. Hagerman faced 18 local warrants. According to investigators, he admitted to police he stole cars and other property. He also was on the “Most Wanted” list back in 2012.
Ozarks First.com
Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA 2023
Are you a watercolor artist or know someone who is? Well don’t miss the opportunity to enter into the Springfield Art Museum’s Watercolor USA 2023 contest!!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
KYTV
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
