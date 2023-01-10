ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lancaster Farming

How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Parx Casino in Shippensburg set to open in February

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown for the first casino in Cumberland County is underway after Parx Casino announced it will open in three weeks. Instead of driving for miles to another casino, Shippensburg residents will have their own soon. The new Parx Casino location will be Pennsylvania’s fourth...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Garage opens in Harrisburg providing repairs to veterans, less fortunate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
wtaj.com

Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
PATTON, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
iheart.com

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Community Policy