Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Lancaster Farming
How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Parx Casino in Shippensburg set to open in February
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown for the first casino in Cumberland County is underway after Parx Casino announced it will open in three weeks. Instead of driving for miles to another casino, Shippensburg residents will have their own soon. The new Parx Casino location will be Pennsylvania’s fourth...
FOX43.com
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
WGAL
Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
abc27.com
Garage opens in Harrisburg providing repairs to veterans, less fortunate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.
Home with stunning views of Harrisburg for $1.5 million: Cool Spaces
This contemporary west shore home offers panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and Harrisburg City skyline, and beyond, even offering distant views such as Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County. Built in 2007 on more than an acre, the homeowners worked closely with an architect, and with Yingst Homes, to...
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
echo-pilot.com
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
