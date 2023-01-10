Read full article on original website

Inez York, of Dunnville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center, in Danville. Inez was born April 28, 1953, daughter of the late Ethard and Eva Miller Popplewell. She worked for many years as a seamstress with Osh Kosh, Russell Sportswear and Fruit of the Loom.
Russell County reports 27 new COVID cases
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 27 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, an increase from last week’s total of 13. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases. No cases were reported for Casey, McCreary, or Wayne counties.
Russell, others are ‘green’, Casey is ‘yellow’ with COVID
Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The same can be said for the rest of the Lake Cumberland District, except for neighboring Casey County, which is now in the yellow category, or medium level of COVID spread.
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to honor former Russell County Judge Executive Gary Robertson, as well as present last year’s audit and discuss Russell County veteran banners, among other topics.
Library aims to serve community through ‘Comfort Cabinets’
The Russell County Public Library launched a new initiative at the beginning of the year aiming to help those in need of basic hygiene items. Youth Services Librarian Kristina Burton spoke to WJRS News about what the library is doing. The Russell County Family Resource Centers, Healthy Kids Clinic, Lake...
3 men arrested following thefts in Sano community
One Russell County man and two Adair County men were arrested earlier this week following a reported complaint of breaking and entering in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting...
RCHS Basketball Homecoming scheduled for Saturday
Russell County High School Basketball Homecoming will take place this Saturday. The Homecoming ceremony will take place at 4:30 at Laker Gym before Russell County competes in a home doubleheader against Barren County that evening. The Lady Lakers will take the floor at 6 p.m. with the Lakers to follow.
Lady Lakers fall on the road at Wayne County
The Russell County Lady Lakers went on the road to Wayne County last night, falling by a score of 40-31. The Lady Lakers fall to 4-12 on the season with the loss and will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night in a district matchup with Clinton County.
Two local students named to Dean’s List at Morehead State
Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Morehead State University for the Fall 2022 semester. Audrey Kay Burton of Russell Springs and Daisy Pratt of Jamestown were named to the Dean’s List for the Morehead State College of Science. To qualify for the Dean’s List,...
Bowling, Swim & Dive, RCMS Basketball teams in action tonight
The Russell County Laker Bowling team as well as the Laker Swim & Dive team will be in action tonight. The Laker Bowling Team will be on the road in Glasgow tonight at Ralphie’s Fun Center, taking on Barren County. The match is set to get underway at 4:45 p.m. CT.
Boil water advisory issued
Due to a water main repair, a boil water advisory has been issued for Cooper Road off South US 127 and Southside Drive, according to the city of Russell Springs. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship deadline upcoming at SCC
Somerset Community College is advising that prospective students for the current Spring 2023 semester interested in pursuing a career in health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, or construction need to enroll and apply for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship prior to Friday, January 20th, 2023. The Kentucky Higher Education...
Laker dance teams have successful competition day
This past weekend the Russell County High and Middle school Laker Dance teams competed at the Battle of Bows competition in Jeffersonville, Indiana where they brought home many “on point performer” awards, and each team placed 1st and 2nd in their respective divisions. The high school dance team...
KU set to close in-person offices in coming months
Kentucky Utilities say they will close their in-person offices by the end of 2024 and rely on “self-service channels,” the company has announced, citing a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels and best practice among similar utilities. KU said the change would apply to...
Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report
The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspection report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place in December 2022 and January. Tot’s Landing: 100%. Another Tot’s Landing: 100%. Mighty Dollar: 100%. Little Wonders: 100%. Little Lakers, LLC: 100%. 80 Food Mart #2: Retail...
New Judge Executive Randy Marcum talks first few days in office
Russell County Judge Executive Randy Marcum was live on Laker Country 104.9 yesterday, talking about his first few days in office. He said he believes Russell County residents are looking for change and he hopes to bring that during his time in office.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office releases December report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released its December 2022 activity report. The department received 312 calls for service, performed 21 arrests and responded to 13 domestic calls. The sheriff’s office responded to 19 auto collisions, including 2 with injuries. The sheriff’s office provided 16 mental health transports,...
Fiscal court receives clean audit, tables 911 building discussion
The Russell County Fiscal Court met in its first regular meeting of the new year this week with new judge executive Randy Marcum and two new magistrates. Marcum spoke to WJRS News following the meeting. Marcum also appointed Sheila McKinley and Victor Rexroat to the Russell County Extension Board during...
