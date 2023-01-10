The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 27 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, an increase from last week’s total of 13. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases. No cases were reported for Casey, McCreary, or Wayne counties.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO