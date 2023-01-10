Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
What's Next for Jameis Winston?
What's next for the Jameis Winston after a season of murkiness in New Orleans?
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
atozsports.com
Saints hometown hero makes career history
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the secondary this season with some high expectations. Mathieu, a former LSU superstar, was looked at to help replace Marcus Williams and other talent in the secondary in The Big Easy. The start was a bit slow for “The Honey Badger.” It took...
Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys defense is getting a nice boost ahead of its playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. On Wednesday, Dallas announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is designated to return to practice after being placed on the IR with a pectoral injury. Touching on the injury with ...
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
NFL playoffs and rooting interest: Misery Index ranks all 14 teams and results may shock | Opinion
We rank the 14 playoffs teams from least based on a combination of the number of seasons since a team’s most recent championship, most recent title-game appearance, last playoff victory and last playoff appearance.
Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches, 3 division games
Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action...
Seahawks 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Will Seattle Play?
With the regular-season standings now finalized, the Seattle Seahawks now officially know who they’ll be facing next season.
NOLA.com
Where will Sean Payton coach next? Oddsmakers have him in the mix for 2 jobs.
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is rumored to be involved in coaching searches during this NFL cycle, and the odds say there could be reason to believe he'll land with one of the teams. Payton is the favorite to be the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who...
Ranking Texans Coaching Candidates: Is Sean Payton Cream Of Crop?
After sending in an interview request for Sean Payton, who are the top-five head coaching candidates for the Houston Texans?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines
Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
Look: NFL Makes Decision On Playoff Game Referees
The NFL playoff schedule is set as the regular season is officially in the rearview mirror. Before the playoff games officially kick off, the NFL had a few decisions to make. One of the most important was who would be the on-field officials for every game. Well, according to a...
