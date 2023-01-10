ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Saints hometown hero makes career history

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the secondary this season with some high expectations. Mathieu, a former LSU superstar, was looked at to help replace Marcus Williams and other talent in the secondary in The Big Easy. The start was a bit slow for “The Honey Badger.” It took...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys defense is getting a nice boost ahead of its playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. On Wednesday, Dallas announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is designated to return to practice after being placed on the IR with a pectoral injury. Touching on the injury with ...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines

Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL Makes Decision On Playoff Game Referees

The NFL playoff schedule is set as the regular season is officially in the rearview mirror. Before the playoff games officially kick off, the NFL had a few decisions to make. One of the most important was who would be the on-field officials for every game. Well, according to a...
