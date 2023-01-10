ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win

The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Brown lifts C's to fourth straight win

The Boston Celtics are winners of four straight as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 125-114. Both teams were short-handed in the showdown at TD Garden. Big man Robert Williams and veteran guard Marcus Smart were sidelined for the C's while the Pelicans were without star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Al Horford out for Thursday’s game vs. Nets

The Celtics will have some reinforcements back in their starting five on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets but they could still be without a pair of starters for the matchup. The team announced that Al Horford has been ruled out for Thursday night with lower back stiffness but the bigger surprise is Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the contests due to left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart (knee) not on Boston injury report Thursday

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smart is set to return for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back after missing the last two games. Robert Williams is also expected back, but Al Horford will be taking his standard breather and Jaylen Brown (adductor) might join him, so Grant Williams could draw another start. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will also maintain larger roles if Brown is sidelined.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (adductor) out Thursday for Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown was listed questionable due to left adductor tightness coming into the day. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the marquee matchup. Expect Marcus Smart, who is returning from his own ailment, to step into the vacated starting spot on the wing.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen's mindset after 41-point outburst is a great sign for Celtics

Amid all of the Jayson Tatum MVP talk, Jaylen Brown continues to remind everyone that he's also one of the NBA's best players. Brown stole the spotlight Wednesday night at TD Garden, amassing a career-high 41 points with 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans to power the Boston Celtics to a 125-114 win.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown reveals Boston’s ‘only focus’ coming into season

Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics look like the league’s best team. At 30-12, Boston has a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top record in basketball and is currently riding a four-game winning streak. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals last summer, the Celtics look motivated to return to that stage.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins vs. Kraken: How to watch NHL Hockey on Thursday for free

The Boston Bruins will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Jan. 12, and look to continue their four-game winning streak. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play and NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ starts at $9.99 a month.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Corey Kluber finally joins Red Sox after years of flirting, says Fenway is ‘favorite ballpark’

For Corey Kluber and the Red Sox, the third time was the charm. Boston pursued Kluber in each of the last two offseasons but ultimately fell short as the two-time Cy Young winner chose the Yankees before the 2021 season and the Rays a year ago. They were believed to have made a competitive offer to him before he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with New York in Jan. 2021 and then were reported to have “very nearly” signed him last November when he chose Tampa Bay. This winter, there was again mutual interest and it resulted in a one-year deal with a club option that was finalized Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Nets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will go for their fifth straight win overall when they face off with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center. Boston will have Rob Williams (knee) and Marcus Smart (knee) back in the lineup for the matchup but will be without Al Horford as he rests for the second half of a back-to-back. Jaylen Brown is also questionable with a groin injury. The Nets have won 16 of 18 overall but will be playing their first game without Kevin Durant since he suffered a sprained MCL earlier this week in Miami. Boston holds a 1-0 edge in the season series so far.
BOSTON, MA
