Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win
The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Brown lifts C's to fourth straight win
The Boston Celtics are winners of four straight as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 125-114. Both teams were short-handed in the showdown at TD Garden. Big man Robert Williams and veteran guard Marcus Smart were sidelined for the C's while the Pelicans were without star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
MassLive.com
Celtics legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett were in awe of ‘07 Patriots: Tom Brady to Randy Moss ‘was special’
Just months before the Celtics went on to win the NBA championship in 2008, they watched the Patriots come ever so close to perfection. While New England fell short of the Super Bowl title, the Celtics took care of business a few months later. That Patriots left team left a...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Al Horford out for Thursday’s game vs. Nets
The Celtics will have some reinforcements back in their starting five on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets but they could still be without a pair of starters for the matchup. The team announced that Al Horford has been ruled out for Thursday night with lower back stiffness but the bigger surprise is Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the contests due to left adductor tightness.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets signature sneaker; here’s a first look at the JT1
As Jayson Tatum’s stardom has ascended as part of his MVP push, he’s starting to pick up the off-court accolades too. He’s been in the spotlight when it comes to endorsement deals, whether it’s been the Subway commercial, Ruffles chips or otherwise. The next step —...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown out against Nets due to adductor tightness
NEW YORK — The Celtics will be shorthanded when they take on the Nets as Jaylen Brown was downgraded to out because of adductor tightness. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said he doesn’t expect it to be a long-term absence, saying it could keep Brown out for a “week or so.”
NBA ROUND-UP: Jaylen Brown's season-high 41 points fuel the Celtics to a win over the Pelicans
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says ‘comfort can kill you’ as Boston looks for consistency
BOSTON — After the Celtics lost in embarrassing fashion to the Thunder last week, all the warning bells of a talented-yet-complacent team went off. The players themselves admitted it, saying they got too lackadaisical after their scorching hot start to the season. The C’s have righted their wayward play...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (knee) not on Boston injury report Thursday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smart is set to return for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back after missing the last two games. Robert Williams is also expected back, but Al Horford will be taking his standard breather and Jaylen Brown (adductor) might join him, so Grant Williams could draw another start. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will also maintain larger roles if Brown is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (adductor) out Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown was listed questionable due to left adductor tightness coming into the day. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for the marquee matchup. Expect Marcus Smart, who is returning from his own ailment, to step into the vacated starting spot on the wing.
NBC Sports
Jaylen's mindset after 41-point outburst is a great sign for Celtics
Amid all of the Jayson Tatum MVP talk, Jaylen Brown continues to remind everyone that he's also one of the NBA's best players. Brown stole the spotlight Wednesday night at TD Garden, amassing a career-high 41 points with 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans to power the Boston Celtics to a 125-114 win.
Jaylen Brown reveals Boston’s ‘only focus’ coming into season
Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics look like the league’s best team. At 30-12, Boston has a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top record in basketball and is currently riding a four-game winning streak. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals last summer, the Celtics look motivated to return to that stage.
Bruins vs. Kraken: How to watch NHL Hockey on Thursday for free
The Boston Bruins will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Jan. 12, and look to continue their four-game winning streak. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play and NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ starts at $9.99 a month.
Bruins home point streak comes to an end as Boston falls to Kraken, 3-0
BOSTON — After beating three West Coast teams in their arenas, the Bruins came home and fell to one at TD Garden. The 3-0 loss to the Kraken in regulation ended Boston’s season-long steak of earning at least a point in every home game, a stretch of 22 games. The Kraken extended its winning streak to seven.
Corey Kluber finally joins Red Sox after years of flirting, says Fenway is ‘favorite ballpark’
For Corey Kluber and the Red Sox, the third time was the charm. Boston pursued Kluber in each of the last two offseasons but ultimately fell short as the two-time Cy Young winner chose the Yankees before the 2021 season and the Rays a year ago. They were believed to have made a competitive offer to him before he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with New York in Jan. 2021 and then were reported to have “very nearly” signed him last November when he chose Tampa Bay. This winter, there was again mutual interest and it resulted in a one-year deal with a club option that was finalized Thursday.
Celtics vs. Nets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will go for their fifth straight win overall when they face off with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center. Boston will have Rob Williams (knee) and Marcus Smart (knee) back in the lineup for the matchup but will be without Al Horford as he rests for the second half of a back-to-back. Jaylen Brown is also questionable with a groin injury. The Nets have won 16 of 18 overall but will be playing their first game without Kevin Durant since he suffered a sprained MCL earlier this week in Miami. Boston holds a 1-0 edge in the season series so far.
MassLive.com
