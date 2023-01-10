For Corey Kluber and the Red Sox, the third time was the charm. Boston pursued Kluber in each of the last two offseasons but ultimately fell short as the two-time Cy Young winner chose the Yankees before the 2021 season and the Rays a year ago. They were believed to have made a competitive offer to him before he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with New York in Jan. 2021 and then were reported to have “very nearly” signed him last November when he chose Tampa Bay. This winter, there was again mutual interest and it resulted in a one-year deal with a club option that was finalized Thursday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO