Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odessa Mayor plans community discussion, addresses criticisms
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor Javier Joven released a statement Wednesday addressing allegations he said have been made about him and setting a date for a community discussion. Joven invited members of the public to meet him for coffee Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Mi Casa, located at 1301...
Midland ISD employee named 'Most Inspiring Educator in the Country' by Texas Monthly
MIDLAND, Texas — Barbara Yarbrough has been a staple of Midland ISD for decades, helping thousands of students in their academic journey. While she's no stranger to awards, having been chosen as the grand prize winner for the LifeChanger of the Year award in 2022, she can now add a new title to her list.
Joven issues statement on Council’s actions amid controversy
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven issued a statement today saying he wanted to “clarify” a few things on the heels of the City Council’s decision to follow-through with firing former City Attorney Natasha Brooks and former City Manager Michael Marrero earlier this week. “There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in […]
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
Get to know Midland ISD’s new Superintendent: Dr. Stephanie Howard
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD has a new Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Howard, who is no stranger to West Texas.For the past month, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Howard as Superintendent.The trustees voted 7-0 making Howard the next superintendent. This comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. […]
Midland College President set to retire in August
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas has announced that he plans to retire in August. Dr. Thomas became the college's fourth president back in August of 2008. During his time as President, Dr. Thomas was able to help the college reach new milestones, which included new academies, bachelor's degrees and partnerships with local high schools. Dr. Thomas also oversaw numerous projects that included the renovation of the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the June and Frank Cowden Jr. Dining Hall.
Midland College will be searching for new president
MIDLAND, Texas — There has been a lot of growth at Midland College in the past 50 years. "When I first started in 1979 as a full time teacher, brand new campus, what's really grown are the trees," said Dr. Steve Thomas, President of Midland College. "We have a beautiful campus now, and I think we had 3,000 students, and now we're well over 5,000 students."
cbs7.com
Odessa names interim fire chief named
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After Fire Chief John Alvarez’s retirement, The City of Odessa announces the role of interim Fire Chief will be filled by current Battalion Chief Jason Cotton. Cotton will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is found. Cotton has more than 25 years of service...
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
Midland Centennial Library to open new 'Tropical Odyssey' exhibit
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Centennial Library will be opening a new exhibit on Jan. 13. "Tropical Odyssey: A Journey in Conservation" will allow children to help feed caterpillars, enjoy a zip line and learn about sustainable versus unsustainable practices. 17 different interactive components will be available in...
cbs7.com
Mr. Beast Burger location coming to Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - – Great Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus. The grand opening is on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wrangler Grill location within the Saulsbury Campus Center from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. The Mr. Beast Burger...
Midland County Livestock Show returns to Horseshoe Arena
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be celebrating the 71st annual Midland County Livestock Show on Jan. 11-14. Featured at this show will be cattle, poultry, rabbits, swine, lamb and goats. Over the four days there will be weigh-ins and showings for all of the various...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
Tips for high school seniors looking to apply for scholarships
ODESSA, Texas — With the end of the high school year fast approaching, it may be time for seniors to start thinking of colleges and scholarships they want to apply for. There are many things to think of and remember when students are applying for scholarships to schools around the Permian Basin.
Midland Commissioners Court discusses goals for 2023
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The start of the new year means new elected officials take office, and Wednesday in Midland, two new Midland County Commissioners did just that for their very first meeting. Diane Anderson for precinct 4 and Jeff Somers for precinct 2 were sworn in at the...
cbs7.com
Suspects in Midland murder arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects wanted in connection with Dec.17, 2022 capital murders are now in custody. Both Shawn Douglas Love and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. were wanted in connection with the capital murders of Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims. The original incident occurred at the Ranch Apartments. On...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0