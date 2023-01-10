Alcoa City Schools add culinary arts program with $1.5 million grant

With approval during winter break for a $1.5 million state grant, Alcoa City Schools has begun assembling the ingredients for a new culinary arts program to begin in the 2023-24 school year.

The commons area in which Alcoa Intermediate School students currently eat lunch will be converted for use by high schoolers taking the new culinary arts classes and middle school students exploring careers.

ACS also will buy a food truck and catering van with the funding, according to Patty Thomas, the district’s director of career and technical education.

Adding culinary arts has been a priority for Director Becky Stone since she was principal at Alcoa High School, Thomas said. Student interest and labor market demand weighed into the decision too. Thomas said she already has support from leaders of local restaurants, including Rick Ford from The Soup Kitchen and Randy Burleson of Aubrey’s.

Alcoa administrators considered converting a former computer lab at the high school for the program, but it would not have provided enough space with all the needed equipment, Thomas explained.

AIS commons conversion

An AIS addition currently under construction will give the school its own cafeteria. That will free the commons area, where intermediate school students now are served food prepared at the adjoining Alcoa Middle School.

The wide open space of the commons area, about half the size of a school gymnasium, has utilities already installed and several other advantages. By starting renovations in May the space is expected to be ready for the start of the next school year, in mid-July.

Thomas envisions a patch of grass directly outside doors to the commons could be used for a vegetable and herb garden. With proximity to the football field, culinary students could also offer food during games, although she’s mindful of not taking away from booster fundraisers.

The space has easy access to a loading dock and internal access from the middle school.

While high school students usually will walk to the new classroom, a new catering van can do double-duty, transporting them during inclement weather.

The food truck is estimated to cost $200,000 and the catering van $50,000.

The food truck will be “a true school-based enterprise,” Thomas said, with the new teacher and students determining the theme and what it will offer. Culinary students also will be expected to work with AHS marketing students, who have a store beside the high school commons area.

Thomas has toured culinary arts programs in Blount County, Maryville, Lenoir City and Anderson County schools. She said she sought input on the best equipment and space configuration. For example, she learned that having a floor mixer capable of handling large batches helps prepare food for fundraisers, in addition to having countertop stand mixers.

Additional grant funding

While the grant will cover the full salary of a culinary arts teacher during the 2023-24 school year, that will decrease each of the following two years.

Thomas noted that Alcoa receives less than $20,000 annually in federal funding for CTE programs, so the state Innovative School Models Grant is key for such a major program addition.

AHS already has CTE programs to prepare students for work in computer coding, engineering, mechatronics, marketing, nursing and as heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians and emergency medical responders.

Beyond renovating the commons area, Alcoa will be able to spend about $440,000 on new equipment for high school classes and $300,000 on equipment for middle school students. Thomas expects it to include two classroom sets of virtual reality headsets for college and career exploration.

Some of the grant funding will be used to improve Wi-Fi access in the new culinary arts space and cover costs such as food.