Friendsville man charged with felony murder

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Friendsville man wanted on a charge of felony murder Sunday, Jan. 8. Dashawn Lamar Johnson, 29, was one of two remaining men wanted in connection with the November 2022 shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson outside his home in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue at around 2 a.m. Nov. 23. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man, later identified as Vinson, dead from an apparent gunshot. Witnesses said multiple individuals had been seen running from the scene.

KPD said a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was later dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center by a black sedan. Another man was later taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies identified and stopped the same vehicle on Chapman Highway.

On Dec. 21, KPD said that it had obtained warrants charging Johnson along with Knoxville residents Damante Golden, 29, and Lawrence Stenson, 39, with felony murder in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe the shooting occurred after an attempted robbery.

Golden was arrested by KPD officers Nov. 26 on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Johnson remained at large until Sunday evening, when deputies responded to a home on West Vinegar Valley Road. Deputies said they surrounded the house before a woman answered the door and told them Johnson was in the east part of the house. According to a report, deputies entered the residence before calling to Johnson, who came out and surrendered without incident.

Deputies said Johnson was still suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He allegedly told them he had not been back to UT Medical since his photo was posted online, and deputies said he had difficulty standing and walking. Deputies also said they found a short straw with a powdery residue and a bag containing three grams of suspected black tar heroin in his pockets.

Johnson was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 8 and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. He was searched again upon intake, and deputies said they found an additional one gram of suspected heroin. He was transported at 10 p.m. to the Knox County Detention Facility, where he was charged with first degree murder in perpetration/attempted perpetration of a crime. His bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with information as to Stenson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.