Tennessee State

Gas prices continue to incline after holidays, could soon drop

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Gas prices rose an average of 9 cents last week in Tennessee, after holiday demand and winter weather bumped prices 17 cents the week prior. The state average as of Monday, Jan. 9, was $2.98.

A release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Monday states the continued incline last week was expected, and prices may start to drop this week. It added that fluctuating prices during weekdays helped lower pump prices over the weekend.

“Barring any rebound in crude oil prices, we could see gas prices begin to slowly trend cheaper over this week, as refinery activity has ramped back up and global economic concerns are continuing to impact the market,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said in the release.

The release states that since Christmas Eve gas prices steadily rose nationwide until flatlining last week and dropping a penny over the weekend. It adds that data from the Energy Information Administration shows demand in barrels per day dropped last week, as did domestic gasoline stocks.

Blount County’s average as of Monday was $3.01, slightly above the state average in the moderate to high range. Tennessee is still the 10th least expensive market in the nation, with the national average at $3.28 as of Monday.

Expensive metro markets in the state remained in the northeastern tip including Johnson City, Morristown and Kingsport. Tennessee’s highest 10% of gas prices is 2 cents below the national average, and the highest and lowest 10% of prices in Tennessee range 49 cents.

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

 https://thedailytimes.com

