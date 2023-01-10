Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams
Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
Look: Football World Reacts To David Pollack, Nick Saban Drama
College football fans witnessed an awkward on-air moment play out during halftime tonight. During a break from the national championship action between Georgia and TCU, David Pollack and Nick Saban participated in an ESPN roundtable discussion. Pollack, the NFL alum and football ...
Nick Saban was one of the biggest - and saddest - stars of the national title game
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Georgia took down TCU in the national championship game Monday night and let’s be honest – that thing was over pretty quickly. The Horned Frogs from the Big 12 were clearly in over their heads against the SEC power and the Bulldogs cruised to their second straight championship with a 65-7 win.
CFB analyst says Georgia is the premier program while sitting next to Nick Saban
Nick Saban was in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff national championship game, but not as a coach. His team stayed behind in Tuscaloosa and Saban traded the headset for a blazer and served as an analyst on ESPN’s broadcast of the game. At halftime, Georgia was up...
College football fan SCREAMS at CFP for "screwing" fans this year
TCU was no match for Georgia in the College Football Playoff national title game, resulting in the Bulldogs laying down a historic 65-7 whipping, and watching it unfold made one college football fan absolutely furious. "You have screwed every college football fan in this country," the fan said. ...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles
Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory ...
How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban
One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Alabama Crimson Tide: Odds and ends from Tuscaloosa
For the Alabama Crimson Tide fans dreading a long football season, we have an update. There are only 227 days until the 2023 college football season begins. That is the current interval until the next, week zero games, which include Hawaii coming to Nashville to play Vandy. Navy and Notre Dame will also play that weekend, in Dublin, Ireland.
All Things Bama Podcast: The Tide Tames The Wildcat
The BamaCentral writers discuss Alabama's blowout win over Kentucky, along with several players improving their stock in front of NBA scouts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Biggest blowouts in national championship game history: Where does Georgia-TCU score rank among most lopsided games?
Georgia's coronation as 2022 FBS national champion was all but assured as early as the first half of the 2023 College Football Playoff championship vs. TCU. The top-ranked Bulldogs raced out to a record 65-7 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter Monday night, and could have scored into the 70s had coach Kirby Smart not called the dogs off, so to speak. With that, the Bulldogs have earned a historic perch in college football history.
Ohio State and biggest 2023 College Football Playoff threats to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, as they bested the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, then destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the title game. Georgia clearly has a stranglehold on college football at the moment but is there any team that can knock them off the mountain in 2023?
Comments / 0