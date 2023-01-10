ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors clear Gilbert Council Member Scott September

Outgoing Gilbert Town Council Member Scott September will not be charged with theft of campaign signs, an allegation political opponents made after an Election Day incident from August.

The City of Phoenix Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the police report upon referral from the town of Gilbert after the town determined the matter required outside counsel for review because town attorneys had a conflict of interest in investigating a council member. The Phoenix prosecutors decided based upon review of the report not to file any charges.

September released a statement saying the finding validated his assertion he did nothing wrong.

“I am relieved that my integrity and character are not in question, and I appreciate the exhaustive efforts of the Phoenix Prosecutor for examining the facts and delivering a just response,” September wrote.

According to the police report, three poll workers, including Legislative District 14 Republican Party Chairman Andrew Adams, called police to report September had tried to steal three campaign signs the morning of Aug. 2, which was the day of the primary election. They confronted him, and September responded the signs were illegal, but he returned to the poll workers the signs, which were reposted.

The poll workers called police to report a theft, but September had left without the signs by the time police arrived. The workers filed the report, and police found probable cause that September had tampered with, but did not steal, the signs.

September lost his bid for election that day, finishing seventh in the nine-person field for four Town Council seats.

September originally was appointed to council in March 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Brigette Peterson when she resigned to make her successful run for mayor. He had been a member of the Gilbert Planning Commission.

In his statement, September expressed gratitude for the chance to serve on council.

“I have enjoyed seeing our community from such a unique perspective and recognize the great responsibility of leadership,” September wrote. “I will cherish the time I have spent with incredible staff, colleagues, and contributors to our great town.”

September’s term ends Jan. 10 as new council members Jim Torgeson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Bobbi Buchli are sworn in along with appointed incumbent Yung Koprowski, who also won election in August.

