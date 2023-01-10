Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Red-Hot Solar Stocks for 2023
If you're on a quest to find this year's potential stock-market winners, just look to the sky for red-hot solar stocks for 2023. Solar energy may be the answer to nations' clean-energy ambitions, and it looks like a good time to scoop up shares of solar stocks representing fast-growing companies in the space.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
3 High-Upside Tech Stocks for 2023, According to Analysts
With the lights put out on the technology sector, value hunters may be looking for high-upside tech stocks to buy, such as TMUS, CRWD, and INTU. As interest rates continue moving higher, it's really tough to jump in right now against the momentum of sellers. Things have been bad for tech, but they could get worse.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
28% Gains Left For Expedia Stock?
Expedia’s stock (NASDAQ: EXPE), a travel company providing everything from airline tickets to hotel rooms and car rentals, fell roughly 48% – declining from from about $181 at the beginning of 2022 to around $94 currently, underperforming the S&P500, which slid 17%. Why? The company’s stock traded lower as anxiety over a potential recession, staffing issues with airlines, and higher interest rates have swept over the entire travel sector. Despite these macro headwinds, the company saw strong travel demand in the first three quarters of 2022. In fact, Expedia surpassed its 2019 levels of active loyalty members in August 2022. Also, new Expedia customers that became loyalty members in the quarter grew by nearly 50% compared to the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the rollout of the verified loyalty program, One Key, is on track for this year 2023, which will be a big catalyst for continued membership growth. That said, the company is showing plenty of opportunities to keep expanding going forward. We discuss more in the sections below.
Nadig Talks Active Management, Markets, and More on ETF Edge
Yesterday, VettaFi financial futurist Dave Nadig appeared on CNBC’s "ETF Edge" with Bob Pisani to talk active management and more. Pisani and Nadig were joined by JPMorgan’s Hamilton Reiner, who runs the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). 2022 was a big year for active management, and JEPI...
Why Plug Power Stock Powered to a 5% Gain Today
Hydrogen fuel cell systems developer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was an alt-fuel stock of choice among investors on Tuesday, rising to close more than 5% higher in price. The company benefited from the announcement of a new supply deal, plus selective optimism blanketing stocks in or adjacent to the next-generation vehicle space.
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks, Indonesian rupiah outperform emerging Asian markets
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks climbed nearly 2% on Friday and the Indonesian rupiah rose for a third session, leading gains in emerging Asian markets as easing U.S. inflation bolstered hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes. The rupiah IDR= strengthened as much as...
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Buckle, Foot Locker and AbbVie
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/27/23, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of BKE's recent stock price of $48.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Buckle, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BKE shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.02% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.
Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/03/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $14.93 billion,...
Euronav NV (EURN) Soars 8.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Euronav NV (EURN) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $14.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29.1% loss over the past four weeks. Euronav has disputed Frontline's (FRO) decision to...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
JPMorgan Stock To Top The Estimates In Q4?
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Friday, January 13, 2023. We expect JPMorgan to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The bank surpassed expectations in the last quarter, with revenues increasing 10% y-o-y to $32.7 billion. It was driven by growth in consumer & community banking, commercial banking, and asset & wealth management businesses. On the flip side, the corporate & investment bank segment reported a year-on-year decline due to lower investment banking and equity trading revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
