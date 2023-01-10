ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Deerfield girls basketball wins 10th straight game after win over Hustisford

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 2 days ago

Freshman Emme Drobac scored a season-high 18 points in a Deerfield girls basketball 78-36 win over Hustisford at Deerfield High School on Monday, Jan. 9.

Senior Moli Haak scored 12 points and senior Steffi Siewert added 11 points. Junior Kylee Lonigro contributed eight points, while senior Karlee Berge and senior Jayden Winger each scored five points.

Senior Julia Fischer and freshman Rowan Lasack each added four points and senior Kylee Fankhauser contributed three points. Senior Grace Brattlie, sophomore McKenna Michel and sophomore McKayla Waack also scored two points.

Deerfield is 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. After losing its opening game, the Demons have won 10 games in a row.

